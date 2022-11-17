



November 17, 2022

Porsche is celebrating an extraordinary world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new Porsche 911 Dakar is as comfortable off-road as it is on the highway.

Limited to 2,500 units, this exclusive model not only demonstrates the almost limitlessness of the Porsche 911 concept, but also recalls Porsche’s first overall victory in the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally. Porsche 911 is his 4 wheel drive. For this reason, the new 911 Dakar is optionally available with a rally design package that is reminiscent of the iconic winning car.

The first striking detail of the Porsche 911 Dakar is the ground clearance, which is 50 mm higher than the 911 Carrera with sports suspension. The standard lift system also allows the front and rear ends to be lifted an additional 30mm. Its ground clearance and ramp angle are comparable to conventional SUVs. The lift system is not only used to slowly traverse obstacles, but is an integral part of the recalibrated chassis. The ‘high’ setting is available for ambitious off-road adventures up to 170 km/h. Beyond that speed, the car automatically reduces to normal levels.

Complementing the car’s sporty off-road character are the specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires in size 245/45 ZR 19 at the front and 295/40 ZR 20 at the rear. The chunky tread pattern has a depth of 9 mm and the reinforced sidewalls and threads he consists of two carcass plies. All this makes the tires of the Porsche 911 Dakar ideal for difficult terrain and very cut-resistant. The Pirelli P Zero summer and winter tires are also optionally available with two carcass plies. However, all-terrain tires are fitted as standard, offering sports car dynamics even on the road.

Powerful on all surfaces

3-liter biturbo 6-cylinder with 480 PS (353 kW, 911 Dakar): fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 11.3 l/100 km, CO emissions* combined (WLTP) 256 g/km, fuel consumption* combined (NEDC ) 10.5 l/100 km, CO emissions* (NEDC) 239 g/km) and a peak torque of 570 Newton meters combine with a powerful boxer sound for excellent performance. The new sports car he sprints to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds. All-terrain tires limit top speed to 240 km/h.

As standard, the engine comes with an 8-speed PDK and Porsche all-wheel drive. Standard equipment also includes rear axle steering, engine mounts on the 911 GT3 and PDCC anti-roll stabilizers. The interaction of all components makes the 911 Dakar as dynamic on sand and loose surfaces as it is on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Maximum off-road performance is also ensured by two new driving modes that can be selected using a rotary switch on the steering wheel. Rallye mode is great for loose, bumpy surfaces and has rear-focused all-wheel drive. High clearance is automatically enabled in off-road mode. This mode is designed for maximum traction on difficult terrain and sandy terrain. Both new driving modes also feature the new Rallye Launch Control, which allows for impressive acceleration on loose surfaces and around 20% wheel slip.

Optional roof basket or roof tent and Porsche Design chronograph

Other features of the 911 Dakar include a newly developed lightweight CFRP fixed rear spoiler and a CFRP front luggage compartment lid with striking air outlets from the 911 GT3. There are also standard off-road details such as front and rear red aluminum tow lugs, wide wheel wells and sills, and stainless steel protective elements on the front, rear and side sills. The redesigned front-end side air intakes are also protected from stone chips by stainless steel grilles.

Visible on the roof of the Porsche 911 Dakar is a 12-volt power outlet for the optional roof rack headlights. With a capacity of 42 kilograms, the rack can easily accommodate rally equipment such as fuel and water canisters, folding shovels and traction boards. A roof tent for the 911 Dakar is also available.

Inside, the 911 Dakar emphasizes its sporting ambitions with standard full bucket seats and omitted rear seats. Lightweight glass and a lightweight battery further reduce the weight, and the Porsche 911 Dakar weighs just 1,605 kg, just 10 kg more than the PDK-equipped 911 Carrera 4 GTS.

A defining feature of the Dakar interior is the standard Race-Tex surfaces with shaded green decorative stitching. It is also available as an exclusive metallic exterior finish for the 911 Dakar. Rallye Sport Package with rollover bar, 6-point seat belts and fire extinguisher is optional.

A rally design package that follows the styling of the rally car that won the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally.

At the heart of the optional Rallye Design Package from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is a two-tone paint finish in White/Gentian Blue metallic. This is the first time that Porsche has introduced a combination of bicolour paintwork and decorative foils into series production. On the side of the vehicle, customers can select individual race numbers from 0 to 999.

In addition to the red and gold rally stripes, the exterior of the 911 Dakar with Rallye Design Package, which is based on the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally winning car, features the words ‘Roughroads’ on the doors. This term is a registered trademark and reflects the concept and suitability of the 911 Dakar for off-road driving. In contrast to the standard car, white painted rims and a red tail light strip complete the distinctive look. Additional interior highlights include Extended Lacetex and leather surrounds, Shark Blue seatbelts and accents.

Porsche Design Chronograph

911 Dakar customers can have the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 911 Dakar or Chronograph 1 911 Dakar Rally Design Edition specially ordered for their vehicle. For the first time, the housing is made from lightweight titanium carbide, which is particularly scratch-resistant.

