



MindKloud developers explain how to measure anxiety, depression and mental health resilience.Photo: Aaron Yoshino

HealthTechApps co-founders Kyle N. Chang and Noe Foster work on the new MindKloud app from their home in Fosters East Honolulu. On June 30, Foster won first place in the American Heart Associations Hawaii Empowered to Serve Business Accelerator grant program.

What is MindKloud and how is it different from other apps?

Foster: A free app that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to record and communicate symptoms and triggers of brain health conditions. In addition to measuring anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation, this is the first time we ask about mental health resilience. It will be released in English and Spanish on February 14th. Later, we hope to make it available for lelo Hawaii as well.

Why ask about mental health resilience?

The baseline question in the current app, MyHealthStory 2, asks users to describe a difficult achievement they have made in the last year. Users noted high levels of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation, but the majority smiled at the end of the selfie video. I thought it was unbelievable. We want to identify the triggers and experiences that help them feel stronger and more resilient, in addition to the triggers that encourage them to feel anxious for longer periods of time.

Where did HealthTechApps’ mission to heal a generation come from?

Part of it comes from my experience in the military. But as Covid has forced more people to experience life through screens, the number of people screened (usually her teens and young adults) has increased. HealthTechApps is just one part of this mission to improve brain health. We need the whole community to fulfill this mission.

I have been using HealthTechApps for 10 years. Do you have any advice for new startups and entrepreneurs?

Work with people you love, choose what you love, and pursue what you’re really good at. It requires a lot of effort and a lot of time. Our trip was so amazing because we get excited when we learn new things and we are always learning new things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaiibusiness.com/improving-mental-health-innovative-tech-app/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

