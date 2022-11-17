Garmin Unveils Tacx NEO Bike Plus Indoor Smart Bike, But It Ain’t Cheap





Garmin has released the new Tacx NEO Bike Plus Indoor Smart Bike. The shifter has been updated with a longer crank length than before, an easily adjustable seat position and a handlebar stem that measures to the millimeter. However, there is a significant price increase from 2,299.99 to 3,499.99 when compared to his existing Tacx NEO Bike Smart Trainer.

Garmin, which acquired Tacx in 2019, says the Tacx NEO Bike Plus offers a quiet ride and accurate power, speed and cadence metrics, even in sprints.

fully adjustable, [it] It can be quickly customized for the fit of your outdoor bike and is designed for use by multiple athletes in your home.Plus, when combined with the Tacx Training App, [youll need a Tacx Premium or Premium HD subscription for that] With compatible smart devices, athletes can follow structured workouts, take part in professional rides, and take on immersive Tacx films from some of the world’s most beautiful courses. I can do it.

Tacx NEO Bike Plus can also be used with 3rd party cycling apps such as Zwift and TrainerRoad.

The existing NEO Bike Smart Trainer received a glowing 9/10 review here on road.cc a few years back.

Reviewer Dave Atkinson praised the incredibly smooth and quiet performance and gearing, as well as the accuracy of power measurements. He is one of the best smart bikes.

The new Tacx NEO Bike Plus, in combination with the Tacx Training app or compatible third-party apps, offers the same functionality, including the ability to simulate different surfaces such as cobblestones and gravel, as well as the ability to measure left-right position. Offers a lot. Feet to analyze your pedaling technique.

You can even mimic the feeling of jumping to a different gear with the tap of a finger thanks to a programmable shifter redesigned for Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo.

Like the NEO Bike Smart Trainer, the NEO Bike Plus has power measurement accuracy within 1%, providing reliable and consistent measurements of speed and cadence. It can handle sprints up to 2,200 watts and realistically simulate slope inclines of up to 25%.

There are five crank lengths to choose from, and the seatpost and stem are adjustable to the millimeter. The built-in fan is automatically controlled by power or heart rate. The harder they work, the more air they breathe.

NEO Bike Plus features an integrated 4.5” display and 2 USB chargers so you can use your training platform with your smartphone, tablet or laptop without worrying about running out of power.

The Tacx NEO Bike Plus has a suggested retail price of 3,499.99 and will be available soon, though we don’t have an exact date.

