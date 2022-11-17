Massachusetts health officials work with Google to covertly install COVID spyware on 1 million phones in lawsuit





Vivek Ramaswamy, co-founder and executive chairman of Strive, explains on Fox Business Tonight how he claims Google’s changes to intermediate search results are a threat to democracy.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) secretly installed a tracking app on more than 1 million Android smartphones using Google technology as part of state government efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 through contact tracing. As such, we are facing a class action lawsuit. .

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), a bipartisan civil rights group, said the Bay State Department of Health was “spying on the Internet spyware that deliberately tracks and records movements and personal contacts. By installing it on top, you are blatantly ignoring civil liberties.” One million mobile devices without owner’s permission and knowledge.” The class action lawsuit alleges that DPH violates both the Massachusetts and US Constitutions.

“Conspiring with private companies to hijack residents’ smartphones without the owner’s knowledge or consent is legally employed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (“DPH”) to combat COVID-19. It’s not a tool that can do it,” the lawsuit said. .

DPH worked with Google to develop a contract tracking app that will be voluntarily available for download by Massachusetts residents in April 2021, according to NCLA. Few residents chose to use the app, according to the complaint.

People in line for COVID-19 testing in January 2022. (AP) (AP Newsroom)

“After June 15, 2021, to increase adoption, DPH will work with Google to deploy a contact tracing app on over 1 million Android mobile devices in Massachusetts without the knowledge or permission of the device owner. I secretly installed it,” NCLA claimed in the lawsuit. The filing claimed that if some of her Android device owners found the app and then deleted it, DPH would reinstall it on their devices.

The lawsuit alleges that the app constantly connects Android phones via Bluetooth with other nearby devices, exchanging data and creating records of those connections. According to the lawsuit, the exchange process would make the time-stamped and stored data on the individual’s Android smartphone available to DPH, Google, and application developers.

That data could include phone numbers and personal emails, the lawsuit said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters/Brandon Wade / Reuters Photos)

“Anyone with access to the system logs can also use the time-stamped data to identify past contacts, locations and movements of the owner,” it said. According to the complaint, plaintiffs believe that “spyware is still present on the vast majority of devices on which it is installed.”

NCLA said that while at least 20 other states are developing COVID contact tracing apps using Google technology, these states are engaging in community outreach and encouraging residents to voluntarily download the apps. It is recommended that you use

“However, Massachusetts is the only state that has covertly implanted contact tracing apps into mobile devices found within its borders by DPH without the owner’s knowledge or consent,” NCLA claimed in the lawsuit. .

Gov. Charlie Baker speaks Dec. 3, 2020 after touring the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, ready to be used as a second COVID-19 field hospital.

Andrew Beckwith, attorney and president of the conservative grassroots group Massachusetts Family Institute, told Fox News Digital that the DPH’s actions outlined in the lawsuit were “an attempt by government officials to take advantage of the coronavirus hysteria. It is yet another example of the abuse of clear constitutional rights by the government.”

“They need to be held accountable,” added Beckwith.

DPH and Google did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/mass-health-officials-google-covid-spyware-1m-phones-lawsuit

