Radius XR™ Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Winner for Wearable Device Combining Therapeutic and Diagnostic Capabilities





PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at the CES Unveiled event in New York, RADIUS XR, a new fashion-forward wearable healthcare technology brand, brings together digital health and virtual & Augmented Reality categories.

Radius was selected from a record number of submissions for this year’s CES Innovation Awards program. The announcement comes ahead of his CES 2023, an influential tech event that takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radius XR builds on the therapeutic legacy of IrisVision, a leader in digital vision technology and 2019 CES Innovation Winner. Unique to Radius, his XR assistive device brings together multimodal diagnosis, practice management and patient engagement for the first time.

Radius Founder and CEO Ammad Khan said: This follows the success of IrisVision, a vision aid that has provided life-changing solutions to thousands of individuals living with legal blindness and low vision. Radius expands the vision health initiative by providing the eye care industry with an easy-to-use wearable device that can perform a standard visual field test (visual field). Other tests include color vision, visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and a comprehensive suite of standard vision tests. Additional trials are under development.

With Radius, patients can perform vision tests quickly and easily with minimal staff guidance or intervention. The device’s RadiusExam software and proprietary algorithms deliver diagnostic test results on par with the gold standard of today’s exams. By designing our own hardware and software, we were able to overcome many of the challenges inherent in the commercial headsets already on the market. Radius Chief Marketing Officer John Trefethen says that matching visual field strategy, background luminance, stimulus magnitude, and dynamic his range reflect current standards and make it easier for clinicians to adapt to his Radius. and intuitive migration.

Additionally, the included Business Suite helps clinicians manage the day-to-day aspects critical to the ongoing success of their practices. Capabilities such as patient education, staff training, and clinician onboarding are now available inline with the Radius platform.

Radius is the industry’s lightest wearable device with the look and feel of a stylish pair of sunglasses. The compact, lightweight design overcomes the challenges of expensive, bulky traditional devices that require patients to sit in an uncomfortable position for testing. With Radius, tests can be performed anywhere, even in the waiting room, eliminating the need to move patients between machines, which can be difficult for individuals with mobility or vision problems.

Owned and operated by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest ratings are awarded the Best of Innovation honor. A panel of industry experts, including members of the media, designers, engineers and others, judged submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

CES 2023 Innovation Award winners (including product descriptions and photos) can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Radius will be on display at his Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023 in Las Vegas in January.

About Radius XR (www.RadiusXR.com)

The Radius XR platform is a portable visual diagnostic and patient engagement system that combines medical-grade diagnostic, business management, and patient education tools into one wearable XR device. RadiusExam and proprietary algorithms deliver diagnostic test results on par with the gold standard of current exams, clinical science validated by Deming regression. When the algorithm gives the patient a stimulus, it adapts to the response to maximize the speed of the algorithm.

A comprehensive system of hardware and software enables medical professionals to accurately diagnose patients, expand eye care practices, enhance patient engagement and enable patients to perform self-guided vision examinations with minimal supervision. to help reduce staff workload.

Radius builds on the therapeutic legacy of IrisVision, the first clinically validated wearable low vision solution. IrisVision is supported by a research grant from the National Eye Institute and was developed in collaboration with researchers from Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, and UPMC Pittsburgh’s Top Eye Center.

