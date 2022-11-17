Broadcom Software and Google Cloud: Next Steps for Software





By Andy Nallappan, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Software Business Operations, Broadcom Software

Last month at the Gartner Symposium in Orlando, Fla., Chris Preimesberger of ZDNet and Sahana Sarma, Transformation Advisory Lead at Google Cloud, discussed the enterprise software landscape and how it is becoming more complex every day to become business critical. We had a great time talking about how we were growing up. Software transformation and modernization is a key priority for global organizations and essential to achieving the highest levels of security and compliance. From manufacturing to automotive to financial services, many industries are becoming increasingly software-driven, changing traditional portfolio mixes and business models.

Here are some key points from that discussion:

Investment in research and development

At Broadcom, we see some of the same challenges faced by customers undergoing software transformation, including business transformation, talent risk, and cost management. In a highly competitive market where start-ups are challenging established companies, companies are looking to transform their business models through digital transformation. Interestingly for Broadcom, which is experiencing some of the same challenges, R&D spending exceeds revenue by almost 50%. This is a good example of how we do business and the focus we place on innovation.

Broadcom was not originally a software company. It started as the processor manufacturing division of HP in the early 1960s. They weren’t a modern cloud-based software company, and their portfolio was a mix of traditional on-premises software, cloud services, and some cloud-native.

One of Broadcom’s biggest challenges was standardizing the platforms and processes of the software companies it acquired. That’s why Broadcom Software worked closely with Google Cloud on this transformation, helping them modernize and transform their enterprise software. We wanted to standardize all our software into a single cloud-native platform. This allows us to maximize customer benefits and increase scalability, resilience, and security.

continuous innovation

By moving to Google Cloud, we consolidated all our software platforms into one SaaS platform. One of the reasons customers need her SaaS applications is that they want innovation to happen at a faster rate. Traditional on-premises applications require upgrades and reinstalls that can take years to complete.

So, as a software provider, we need to offer these SaaS apps and the new features that come with them in that space, and we need to do them in a rapid DevOps fashion. By moving to the cloud and modernizing[these systems]developers can do all of this to meet customer expectations and help transform their businesses.

At Broadcom, each software division worked to better manage their business from a single screen and track what was happening from sales activities to customer adoption to R&D spending. We’ve also centralized our software operations, freeing up our engineers to focus on delivering technology that solves our customers’ big, complex problems. This frees up engineers to focus on better innovation and stronger customer experiences.

Sahana said that with Google Cloud, what customers see as they transform their software is the ability to bring modern practices to their technology stacks, such as containerization. So with a more modern software stack, new technologies can be easily added and innovation introduced. Google Cloud develops, adopts, and promotes open source technologies to ensure cloud neutrality and protect your investment. Finally, using Google Cloud as a backbone frees software engineers to focus on new technologies and new ideas without the complexity of different architectures and platforms.

special experience

By transforming and modernizing their software stack, customers can deliver a superior experience for their customers and employees that:

Always Available and Auto Scalable: Clients deliver an improved experience to end customers with an always available and auto scalable technology stack, leveraging the fastest and most secure global network for unparalleled responsiveness. Meet customer demands Traditional systems to leverage the flexibility and agility of the cloud. A more integrated system allows end users to do what they need to do in fewer steps. Improve the end-user’s overall experience with your product or brand. AI and ML: Our modern technology stack enables us to take advantage of AI and ML tools to help our customers anticipate end-user needs and better serve them.Significantly improve operational efficiency while reducing IT complexity

The benefits of reduced IT complexity help customers realize a variety of benefits as they modernize, including faster product delivery, better compliance, and higher levels of security. The more complex the IT architecture, the greater the risk due to different platforms and silos. Modernize and open systems to reduce IT complexity and reduce risk. Most importantly, a modern technology stack helps you quickly adapt and respond to market, economic, and customer demands. Transformation and modernization can reduce IT complexity, reduce risk, and deliver more success to your business and customers.

Contact us to find out how Broadcom Software can help you modernize, optimize and secure your enterprise.

About Andy Nalapan:

Andy is Chief Technology Officer and Head of Software Business Operations for Broadcom Software. He oversees his DevOps, SaaS platform and operations, and marketing for the software business division within Broadcom.

