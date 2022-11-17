Green Valley Ranch Arson Case: Google Evidence Allowed





Gavin Seymour faces murder charges in the 2020 Green Valley Ranch arson that killed five members of his family.

Denver A Denver judge has ruled that evidence received after a search warrant served on Google is admissible in the murder of a teenage suspect.

A Green Valley Ranch home was destroyed in an early morning fire on August 5, 2020. The fire killed five of her, including her 2-year-old girl and her 6-month-old girl from a Senegalese family. Three people escaped the flames by jumping out of windows. Denver police detectives ruled the fire was intentional.

Police say the case was not calmly resolved for months until information received after filing a search warrant with Google helped identify three teenage suspects.

>The video above is from August: A critical hearing was held that could decide the outcome of the deadly Denver arson attack.

Gavin Seymour, then 16, Kevin Bui, also 16, and an unnamed 15-year-old were arrested.

Police said a search warrant issued to Google showed the suspect had searched the exact address (5312 N. Truckee St.) multiple times in the two weeks before the fire.

A computer app used by the teens to find the stolen buoy cell phone mistakenly searched them and burned the wrong house, prosecutors said.

Seymour’s attorneys filed a motion to exclude Google’s evidence in August of this year. They argued that the search warrant was too broad and violated Seymour’s Fourth Amendment rights against an unjustified search and seizure. Said there wasn’t.

Seymour’s trial is set to begin in January. Kevin Buoy’s trial is due to start in December.

Djibril Dior, 29, his wife Aja Dior, 23, and daughter Khadijah, 2, died in a fire. Jibril’s sister, Hassan Dior, 25, and his six-month-old daughter, Hawa Bey, also died.

Previous reports by Matt Jablow, Steve Staeger, and Janet Oravetz contributed to this article.

RELATED: Wrongful death lawsuit filed in deadly arson that killed five family members in Denver home

RELATED: Teen charged with fire that killed family member caught with drugs in jail, police say

RELATED: Sister of Green Valley Ranch arson suspect pleads guilty to drug charges

Suggested videos: Investigation and Crime

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/news/crime/green-valley-ranch-arson-murder/73-b3e6f847-d510-4a2b-bec6-e9351352ffd5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos