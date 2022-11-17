Here are some of RTIH’s most popular retail technology articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





He’s a huge LinkedIn fan and obsessed with building an amazing community of retail tech enthusiasts on the social media platform. These are our current hot articles, including Patchworks, REWE, Trigo, Banked, Spacee, and the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards.

2022 RTIH Innovation Awards: Shortlist announced, winners announced next month

In the past week, we have announced the shortlist for the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards. And now I’m happy to have them all in one place.

Check them out here.

Patchworks Storms BigCommerce, Hires Jim Herbert as CEO

Patchworks, an e-commerce integration provider, has appointed Jim Herbert as Chief Executive Officer.

Herbert joins from his position as SVP and EMEA General Manager of BigCommerce.

Patchworks works with over 200 e-commerce brands across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia, including Huel, Gymshark and Lounge Underwear.

REWE Selects Trigo Technology as it Opens Second Hybrid Autonomous Store

A new REWE store equipped with Trigo technology has opened in the Prenzlauer Berg district in central Berlin.

Following REWE’s first hybrid autonomous store in Cologne, the store in Berlin will almost double to around 400 square meters.

Banked Adds Series A Investment, Expands Pay by Bank Network

Banked, a London-based fintech company building a global payments network, has raised over $15 million in a Series A extension round led by Insight Partners.

This round was supported by Citi and National Australia Bank Ventures. The newly launched commercial was joined by his partner, payment company Rapyd.

The extension comes as a result of a Series A oversubscription earlier this year led by Bank of America.

This latest capital injection brings Bankeds’ total investment to date to over $50 million, supporting the company’s expansion into new geographies, primarily in the United States.

Sodexo Engage Brings New Crown Commercial Services Voucher Scheme to Market in Record Time

A rigorous system testing process with service partner PMC enabled Sodexo Engage to bring their new government-related voucher scheme to market within tight deadlines.

Crown Commercial Services’ new voucher scheme allows customers to easily access government-issued vouchers and redeem them for equivalent tokens redeemable at various retailers.

The scheme had to be built from scratch and as a result required rigorous system testing before being released to the market.

RTIH Runs The Coolest Retail Tech Play Of The Week

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson shares his best future on launching and deploying retail systems over the past week. This includes second-hand and circular fashion-focused pop-ups, flashy clocks in the Metaverse, and physical spaces dedicated to Web3 technology.

Global Top 50: RTIH Releases Retail Technology Innovation Report

RTIH is pleased to announce the first retail technology innovation report sponsored by Metapack.

It highlights the top retail tech plays for 2022 as determined by editor Scott Thompson and an independent advisory board.

Do you think you should be among the top 50 retail tech innovations for 2022?

If so, submit your nomination (free) through the form at the end of this article by Friday, December 9th.

We were looking for notable technology deployments, launches and pilots from across the omnichannel retail landscape related to omnichannel, payments, supply chain, online, mobile, brick and mortar and more.

Cloud data startup Clekt unveils new website in rebranding campaign

UK-based data specialist Clekt has announced a rebrand and website relaunch.

The company, which was founded in 2020, says its refreshed look and revamped site better represent its evolution after making significant progress over the past two years.

Clekt, which offers data analytics and data integration in one platform through its cloud data platform, Enterprise Data Hub, is announcing new flexibility it offers through its revamped website.

ifeel bags raises Series A funding to support companies that care for their employees’ mental health

Ifeel, a startup that provides mental health services for businesses, has raised $10 million in Series A investment led by UNIQA Ventures.

Nauta Capital and other investors also participated.

Founded in 2017, the company combines data analytics and clinical research by psychologists on its platform to give employees ways to manage their emotional health, from self-care to therapy sessions.

Computer Vision in Stores: What Retailers Need to Know and How to Get Started

Check out this insightful article by Spacee Founder and CEO Skip Howard.

