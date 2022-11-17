John Deere Wins Two CES 2023 Innovation Awards in Robotics and Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility





MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — John Deere (NYSE: DE) has been named a Best of Innovation Winner in the Robotics Category and a Winner in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility Category at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards was For fully autonomous tractors. This is the fourth year in a row that John Deere has received an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The announcement comes ahead of his CES 2023, the world’s most influential tech event, during which John Deere will deliver a keynote address. CES 2023 will take place digitally January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

John Deere’s fully autonomous tractor integrates technologies such as cameras, artificial intelligence (AI), sensors and ultra-fast GPU processors to navigate the field without an operator in the driver’s seat, improving customer efficiency, Improve productivity and profitability.

Jahmy Hindman, Chief Technology Officer, John Deere, said: “Our fully autonomous tractors give farmers the flexibility to focus on the most pressing tasks in their operations while the machines take care of the less time-consuming and labor-intensive tasks. We will continue to invest in autonomy and automation to support critical work, as our customers do every day.”

Owned and operated by CTA, the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in 28 product categories. Judges judged submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

The Robotics category of the Innovation Awards highlights programmable or otherwise intelligent machines that can perform specific tasks or mimic human movements and interactions. The Vehicle Intelligence & Advanced Mobility category focuses on automotive and other transportation products and services that integrate technology into the driving and riding experience, such as enhancing safety, enhancing navigation, enhancing the passenger experience, and enabling autonomous driving capabilities. .

About John Deere

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in the delivery of agricultural, turf, construction and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what is possible and leapfrog their lives in more productive and sustainable ways. Technology-enabled products such as the John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world’s growing needs for food, shelter and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information about Deere & Company, please visit www.deere.com/en/news/.

Source Deere & Company

