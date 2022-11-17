Telkom Indonesia and Google Cloud Build Strategic Collaboration





Telkom Indonesia (Telkom) has built a multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud. This will combine the core competencies of carriers with the latter’s capabilities across Android, Google Ads and Grow with Google.

This collaboration hopes to achieve Telkoms’ goal of becoming Indonesia’s leading digital telecommunications company, playing an integral role in advancing the government’s Indonesia Digital 2024 roadmap.

The operator wants to help companies seize inclusive growth opportunities in a digital economy expected to be worth $130 billion by 2025.

Muhamad Fajrin Rasyid, Director of Digital Business at Telkom Indonesia, said: “We are committed to a sustainable and intelligent digital infrastructure that is accessible to all and contributes to nation building while promoting the digitization of the entire industry. Responsible for building structures and platforms.

He added: We have been working with strategic partners to help us meet our obligations in this country.Google has built a trusted platform and ecosystem around the world. Selected for their extensive experience.

“The partnership, which leverages the key advantages of both organizations, will enhance our ability to create a leading digital ecosystem with the right people and solutions to deliver value to society, making Indonesia one of the most competitive in the world. Establish as one of the strongest economies.

Accelerate your digital transformation and close the digital talent gap

The collaboration between the two companies covers four strategic areas.

A top priority on the agenda is accelerating digital transformation across industries. To this end, Google Cloud and Telkomsigma, the ICT managed services arm of Telkoms, will partner to accelerate the digitization of high-priority sectors under the Indonesia Digital 2024 roadmap.

Telkomsigma sets out to implement co-developed infrastructure modernization, application modernization, data analytics, productivity and collaboration solutions to help address the specific challenges facing businesses and communities.

Google Cloud’s Country Director for Indonesia, Megawati Key said, “We will invest in digital capabilities to strengthen our goal of recovering together and stronger from the impact of the global pandemic. Building a sustainable foundation is essential, he said.

Alongside the rapid journey to digital transformation, the two companies will work to close the digital talent gap nationwide.

Telkom and Google Cloud will establish a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) made up of experts in cloud architecture, edge computing, data management and application modernization.

Using the same curriculum Google uses to train technical specialists around the world, the CCoE will instill a culture of agility across Telkoms subsidiaries and business units by facilitating internal upskilling and certification programs. increase.

To meet Indonesia’s growing need for advanced digital skills, CCoE partners with Telkom CorpU-ITDRI (Indonesia Telecommunications and Digital Research Institute). The hub builds digital talent, empowers organizations to create high-impact innovation, and offers flexible training programs powered by Google Career. certificate scholarship.

These programs equip Indonesians with work-ready skills to pursue careers in data analytics, IT support, project management, and user experience (UX) design.

Additionally, Telkom will provide mentoring and employment opportunities for graduates of Google’s Bangkit program. The program is supported by the Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture and provides undergraduates with training and soft skills in Machine Learning (ML), Cloud Computing and Mobile Development. It helps you secure jobs in high-demand fields and build your career after graduation.

Empowering Indonesian startups for the global market

Indonesia has over 2,400 startups and its startup ecosystem is the sixth largest in the world.

Telkoms’ Venture Capital subsidiary has partnered with the Google for Startups Cloud Program to empower early-stage startups in Indonesia to build and scale innovative businesses by empowering funded startups. Connect with professional technical, business and financial support.

Together with Telkom, we aim to develop a skilled talent pool that is adept at creating best-in-class solutions using cloud and connectivity technologies. These will be digital enablers for transforming every industry, whether it is delivering citizen-centric public services and equitable healthcare systems, or promoting financial inclusion and manufacturing production efficiency. ”

Megaty Key, Google Cloud

Through the Google for Startups cloud program, eligible startups can receive up to $200,000 in Google Cloud and Firebase credits for up to two years. Startups participating in this program also get access to Google Cloud engineers and technical specialists across Google, and are invited to various workshops and events.

Intelligent infrastructure and quality digital services

His CCoE, meanwhile, integrates Google Cloud’s scalable, secure, carbon-neutral cloud infrastructure, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) tools with Telkoms’ extensive network and connectivity infrastructure to bring metro’s local Enhance the delivery of high-quality digital services to consumers. and non-metropolitan, and enterprise market segments.

Google Cloud will explore potential opportunities to use Telkom infrastructure. Telkom will also explore innovation initiatives with his Android team at Google, considering the development of joint services to enrich the customer experience.

