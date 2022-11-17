Energous Named a CES® 2023 Innovation Award Winner for Second Consecutive Year





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energis Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for intelligent wireless power networks, today announced the introduction of its WattUp PowerBridge wireless power technology. announced that it was selected for CES 2023. Energous won the Innovation Award in the embedded technology category at CES for the second year in a row. This year his CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement comes ahead of his CES 2023, the world’s most influential tech event, taking place digitally January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Energous CEO Cesar Johnston said the accolade from CES highlights Energous’ leadership in the development of wireless charging for wireless power networks over the past year. As the number of IoT devices continues to explode worldwide, so does the demand for wireless, wireless and reliable power technology. For this honor, he thanks the CES Innovation Awards judges and looks forward to showcasing our technology on his floor at his CES show in January.

Energous’ WattUp PowerBridge transmitter can simultaneously charge multiple devices over a distance using RF-based wireless power. Transmitting from 1W up to 15W, the WattUp PowerBridge transmits power to connected IoT devices such as sensors, electronic shelf labels (ESL), IoT tags for asset tracking and supply chain management, and batteryless devices, and collects data from them. Also works as a link. more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together to create a WattUp wireless power network with unlimited distance coverage for large footprints such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants and logistics hubs. WattUp PowerBridge ushers in a new reality of battery-less, mobile, waterproof, maintenance-free, and easy-to-implement devices while delivering consistent levels of power to IoT devices.

Owned and operated by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest ratings are awarded the Best of Innovation honor. A panel of industry experts, including media representatives, designers and engineers, judged submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design. CES 2023 Innovation Award winners (including product descriptions and photos) can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Details will be revealed in January. Many winners, including Energous, will showcase their products at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Energous will have a booth on the CES 2023 show floor (#50726 Venetian Expo Hall) to showcase WattUp-powered products from key partners, as well as the RF-based wireless WattUp PowerBridge. To visit Energous’ booth and see this award-winning WattUp technology in action, please contact your Energous representative or his [email protected] to make an appointment.

For more information about Energous, visit Energous.com or follow our company pages on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energy Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is a global leader in wireless power networks. The award-winning company’s WattUp solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built on fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp beats the old in power, efficiency, external device detection, freedom of movement, and overall industrial and industrial cost It is positioned to offer improvements over first-generation coil-based charging technology. Retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities, medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technology and customizable reference designs, providing worldwide regulatory support, reliable supply chain, quality assurance, sales and technical support to customers worldwide. increase. The company was the first in the world to achieve his FCC Part 18 certification for remote wireless charging and to date holds over 200 patents for his WattUp wireless charging technology.

safe harbor declaration

This press release contains the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. contains forward-looking statements. Statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on Energis’ current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. These statements generally use words such as believe, expect, could, will, should, could, seek, intend, plan, estimate, predict, or other similar terms. use the term Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future of the global wireless charging industry and statements regarding our technology and its expected functionality. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: Timing of customer product development and market success of customer products. Dependence on distribution partners. and intense industry competition. We strongly advise you to consider these factors, along with other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As well as other documents that Energous may subsequently file with the SEC from time to time in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements represent only Energis’ views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing views at any later date. Energous does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

