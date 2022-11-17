Booz Allen Opens New Flagship Center for Innovation





The Helix Strengthens Booz Allen as Technology Leader and Offers Opportunity to Experience New Solutions

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced in a collaborative, immersive space to demonstrate innovative technologies that help solve nations’ most important challenges across global defense, national security and climate resilience. announced the opening of the Helix Center for Innovation. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at The Helix, located in Booz Allen’s Washington, DC (901 15th Street) facility, an innovation center and lab dedicated to helping clients understand and take advantage of emerging technologies. The company’s latest investment in the ecosystem of .

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Booz Allen,” said Susan Penfield, Chief Technology Officer, Booz Allen. It is changing with the rise of technologies such as 5G, quantum and edge computing.Helix is ​​the physical expression of our VoLT (Velocity, Leadership and Technology) growth strategy, meeting the needs of our clients’ most challenging missions. We are leveraging new technologies to quickly resolve solutions.”

Combining in-person experiences with digital elements, the 9,422-square-foot space features over 30 simulations, product and feature demonstrations, hands-on activations, and immersive environments.

In AI Adoption Studio, gamified interactions of the end-to-end AI lifecycle help educate on how AI accelerates missions regardless of real-world constraints. Hands-on demos feature client-facing solutions and partnerships such as Latent AI and Reveal. A floor-to-ceiling 220-degree screen, the storytelling rotunda draws guests into his case of powerful use while leveraging technology such as the digital twin. Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality. 5G to support missions such as health, defense and space. A centralized, searchable collection of over 100 curated impact stories, thought snippets, interactives, and videos to better understand Booz Allen’s core technical competencies, values, and people. A digital library.

Initial rotation demonstrations include:

A special mission use case simulated in Digital Battlespace features a quadrupedal robot, Wilco, and interactive search and location exercises, showing how the latest hardware and partner technologies combine to Shows how your squad will be able to make more informed decisions at the edge. Booz Allen’s proprietary AI Factory, aiSSEMBLE™, leverages key technical enablers such as reusable components and configurable templates to accelerate AI projects and extend clients his solutions. Leveraging the company’s recently opened 5G Lab, 5G Gamification will integrate 5G and XR capabilities to unravel the mysteries of 5G while addressing current mission challenges such as base security and telemedicine, as well as smart city development. Apply to forward-looking use cases such as building or combating climate change. Task.

Melissa Lazarofsky, director of The Helix, said: “Through The Helix, we want to pull back the curtain for our clients and make technology more accessible, explainable and reachable.”

Helix is ​​the latest innovation milestone in Booz Allen’s journey. Other major milestones demonstrated in 2022 alone include the establishment of BrightLabs. At BrightLabs, the company’s state-of-the-art technology is incubated, prototyped, and stress-tested for enterprise integration. Also, Booz Allen Ventures, the company’s venture capital arm, is launched to further its commitment to investing in companies. Strategic dual-use commercial technology that provides federal clients with disruptive technology for critical missions. Such significant recent investments include Latent AI, Synthetaic and Reveal Technology. All of these are displayed in The Helix.

For more information on The Helix and Booz Allen’s new technology, partners and investment ecosystem, please visit BoozAllen.com/TheHelix.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For over 100 years, military, government and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with analytics, digital solutions, engineering and cyber experts, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner in some of the most innovative programs for governments around the world and trusted by the most sensitive institutions. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with our clients, using a mission-first approach to select the right strategies and technologies to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, the company has approximately 30,000 employees worldwide as of September 30, 2022 and revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. was a dollar. For more information, please visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: Bar)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and in our management’s comments contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information about Booz. Allen Ventures, LLC and related matters, future performance and opportunities, expected profits and other statements not directly related to historical or current facts. “could”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “predict”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan” as the case may be , “anticipate,” “project,” “prospect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “provisional,” or any term Negation, or other equivalent terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements. are subject to other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from the level of performance. activities, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements; Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 20, 2022. listed in All forward-looking statements made by us or those acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we may not publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. assume no obligations.

BAHPR-CO

View source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005006/en/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/BOOZ-ALLEN-HAMILTON-HOLDI-6873099/news/Booz-Allen-Opens-New-Flagship-Center-for-Innovation-42332624/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos