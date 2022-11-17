India ranks 40th in Global Innovation Index: PM Modi at Tech Summit | Latest News India





India has ranked 40th in the Global Innovation Index this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a prerecorded message at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

India ranks 40th in the Global Innovation Index this year. In 2015 she was ranked 81st. The number of unicorn startups in India has doubled hers and is now her third largest in the world. Modi said this was due to India’s talent pool.

Prime Minister Modi has virtually kicked off the 3-day Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 (BTS 2022), the 25th largest technology event in Asia.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi appealed to global and domestic investors to explore India’s technology and innovation opportunities.

Your investment and our innovation can yield amazing results. Your trust and our technical prowess can make things happen. Prime Minister Modi invites everyone to work with us as we lead the world in solving problems.

In this speech, he said technology is seen as an exclusive domain reserved only for those in high positions. But India has shown how to democratize technology.

Modi added that India is also showing how to humanize technology.

In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment. Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, provides a safety net for approximately 200 million households. In other words, about 600 million people. This program runs on the basis of a technology platform. India has carried out the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccine campaign, he said.

The Prime Minister said India has brought reforms to various industries over the years.

Prime Minister Modi said India has brought together many good elements such as FDI reform, liberalization of drone regulations, initiatives in the semiconductor sector, production incentive schemes in various sectors and increased ease of doing business. I was.

Citing the example of the Svamitva Project, the Prime Minister said India is using technology as a weapon in its fight against poverty.

We use drones to map land in rural areas. Property cards are then given to people. This will reduce land disputes. It also helps poor people access financial services and credit. Many countries suffered from problems during Covid-19. They knew people needed help. They knew that transferring benefits would help. But there was no infrastructure to bring benefits to the people. But India has shown how technology can be a force for good. Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile Trinity now allows direct transfer of profits.

India is no longer a place known for red tape. Known for red carpet for investors. Whether it be FDI reform, liberalization of drone regulation, measures in the semiconductor sector, production incentives in various sectors his schemes, or increased ease of doing business, he added.

At this year’s Bengaluru Tech Summit, 9 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed and 20 new products will be launched.

Over 575 exhibitors and start-ups from 16 states of India will participate in the 3-day expo.

More than 15 countries including Japan, Finland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, USA, Lithuania and Canada will attend the summit to work with Indian companies.

Speaking at the summit, Karnataka Chief Minister Basawalji Bommai announced that six new high-tech cities in Hubali, Dharwad, Mysore, Mangalore and central Karnataka, including one near Bengaluru, would be built within six months.

CM Bommai also said a startup park will also be built near the airport within six months.

Bommai said the decision to build a startup park and tech city came after recognizing the enthusiasm and potential of developing startup ideas in Bengaluru.

