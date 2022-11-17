Millions of Facebook and Google users warned to make urgent changes after worrying discovery





Cybersecurity experts have found that hundreds of thousands of people around the world continue to use the same weak security passwords despite countless warnings to change them.

Researchers at Cybernewss looked at 56 million compromised and leaked passwords in 2022 and found that a surprising number of people will use swear words, keyboard sequences, cities and animals on sites like Google and Facebook. I found that I was using an easy-to-guess password, such as.

There was concern that 1% of the passwords surveyed met the recommended requirements for uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Researchers found that the classic 123456 was used as 111,417 passwords. Other common choices include password, 12345, usr, qwerty.

Profanity was also a popular choice, with Ass topping the list of crude choices at 292,869. F*** was found 79,564 times and s*** was used 336,388 times.

Also, many people working in the IT department were warned about using passwords that are too easy to guess for threats.

The default passwords used by workers with system access included 16,981 administrators.

How to check if your password is secure

According to experts, strong passwords should use uncommon words in a variety of cases and combinations of characters to make them difficult to entropy and hack.

Complexity is equal to entropy, or how much information is stored in a particular password, Cybernews research team leader Mantas Sasnauskas told the publication.

More entropy means more chaotic data, and chaos is good. Having a randomly generated password is important because it contains a lot of entropy and is highly resistant to brute force attacks.

Complex passwords are less likely to be hacked or used to configure other accounts, Sasnauskas said.

With so many interconnected services, even one compromised password can lead to numerous accesses, potential damage, and time-consuming recovery.

Here are Google’s tips for securing your passwords:

Create a unique password. Use a different selection for each important account. Make your password long and easy to remember. Longer is more powerful, so make it at least 12 characters long. Try song lyrics or passages from books. Avoid personal information and general language. Don’t use details other people know or can easily find, such as nicknames or important birthdays. Please manage the password with the tool. Hide the written password.

