Falling valuations make fintech and AI available again

The heyday of venture capital backing innovative technology companies is far from over.

HarborVest Partners argues that last year’s tough environment, especially in fintech and artificial intelligence, will ultimately provide a better entry point for investors.

I think there are business cycles and economic cycles that can be correlated with private market performance. But the most important cycle, especially for venture capital, is the innovation cycle, HarborVest managing director Scott Voss told his Institutional Investor.

Today’s technology age is ripe for FinTech and AI innovation, with advanced platforms and business models allowing new players to enter and challenge incumbents.

We continue to see fintech as an expanding market segment. The industrial sector has been witnessing a boom in innovation given a highly fragmented global supply chain and legacy systems that are struggling to connect, Voss said in an excerpt from a report that has yet to be published. I am writing. Automation and AI provide a universal set of tools for improving existing processes. These applications are used in industries ranging from recruitment to cyber security to drug development.

A price correction in the tech sector should not surprise investors.

Over the past two years, the allocator has invested at the top of the market. Voss expects prices to become more reasonable over the next 12 to 24 months, giving investors access to quality companies based primarily on realistic financial conditions rather than inflated growth projections. doing.

Leading up to the 2022 recession, speculation was on the rise in both public and private markets. It’s a departure from fundamentals like growth, profitability, cost of capital, duration, etc., which makes sense when interest rates are zero and money is virtually free, Voss writes. Now that we are moving into a more normal interest rate environment, valuation methodologies will become more fundamentally focused.

It reflects what is done on the open market.

Amazon has become the first company to ever lose $1 trillion in value, Boss said in an interview with II. As a result, the method of evaluating future cash flows has changed.

Investors can expect lower private market valuations, albeit with a lag, as adjustments are applied quarterly. But when day-to-day volatility is so high, it’s difficult to compare private companies to public companies, Boss said.

we believe in private equity [and venture capital] Voss wrote that we shouldn’t try to time the market because it’s in line with the logic we apply when making investment decisions. Just as we diversify our investments by strategy, industry, geography, stage and size, we diversify our portfolio over time. This strategy mitigates the systemic risk associated with poorly timed investments and makes overall portfolio investment performance more dependent on each manager’s experience, investment choices and value-adding capabilities.

