Meta appoints new India head among major departures in biggest market TechCrunch





Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the new head of its India operations following several high-profile departures in key international markets.

The social juggernaut said Thursday that Devanathan, who joined the company in 2016 and helped build the company’s operations in Singapore and Vietnam, has been promoted to head and vice president of Meta India. In 2020, Devanathan moved to lead the company’s gaming business in the Asia Pacific region.

In his new role effective January 1st, Devanathan will report to Dan Neary, Vice President of Meta Asia-Pacific. The new reporting hierarchy is the company’s shift from where Indian executives previously reported directly to US leadership.

“Devanathan will continue to support Metas’ long-term business growth and India efforts with a focus on bringing together the organization’s business and revenue priorities to serve our partners and clients,” said Metas. said in a statement.

With over 500 million Indians using meta services, the American giant sees India as the largest market for its users.

Facebook’s family of apps, which includes Instagram and WhatsApp, has grown rapidly in recent years in India, gaining hundreds of millions of users. It also made a series of ambitious investments in the country, including reducing a $5.7 billion check to Indian telecoms giant Jio Platforms and boosting WhatsApp’s commerce engine.

India is at the forefront of digital adoption and Meta has launched many of its top products such as reels and business messaging first in India. Meta’s chief business officer, Marne Levine, said in his statement:

“We are delighted to welcome Sandhya as India’s new leader. Sandhya has a proven track record in scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are pleased to see Metas, a leader in India, continue to grow.

The new appointment comes as Mehta has seen several significant departures in India in recent weeks. His former head of Meta India, Ajit Mohan, left the company late last month to join his rival Snap as president of the new company’s Asia-Pacific operations.

Abhijit Bose, head of WhatsApp India, and Rajiv Aggarwal, head of public policy at Meta India, resigned earlier this week.

Parent company Meta has grown its finances in India over the last few years, but its WhatsApp service hasn’t kept pace in the country’s mobile payments market.

“WhatsApp Pay has got to be India’s biggest tech failure,” tweeted Ashnia Glover, the flamboyant entrepreneur who co-founded fintech startup BharatPe. “Everyone has his WhatsApp on his phone. Sending money on his WhatsApp using UPI is as easy as sending a photo. Should beat Paytm, PhonePe and Google Pay.” was,” he added.

Last year, WhatsApp, which sued the Indian government over a recent regulatory change, was removed from the National Payments Corporation of India, the payment agency that oversees the widespread UPI instrument, to the regulator to expand mobile payment services to its entire user base. I’m having trouble getting permission for Over 500 million users in Japan.

Earlier this year, NPCI allowed WhatsApp to roll out WhatsApp Pay to 100 million users in India. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has been criticized by some users for not taking enough safeguards to stop companies from sending spam on the app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/11/16/meta-appoints-new-india-head-amid-key-departures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos