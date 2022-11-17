How to Use Mystical Heirlooms – God of War Ragnarok Wiki Guide





In God of War Ragnarok, one of the equipable relics is the Mystical Heirloom, which doesn’t seem to do any good. This page contains information on both how to find mysterious heirlooms and how to use them to unlock their powers by summoning specific encounters.

WARNING: This page contains certain spoilers for late-game areas and abilities. If you want to avoid spoilers, complete the Forging Destiny chapter and then come back!

After completing Chapter 10 – Forging Destiny and unlocking new items that open pathways, return to Lake of Nine in Midgard and travel south of Tyr’s Temple along the large ice wall above the path to The Lost Treasury. To do.

Look for yellow air holes in ice blocks that mark destructible environments, and throw new tools into ice blocks to detonate them, opening the way to small crevices.

After destroying the ice block, look in the gap to the left and you’ll find a dwarf’s body along with a mysterious relic and a scroll of lore.

Unlike other relics found in God of War Ragnarok, the Mystical Heirloom states that it “looks important, but is not practical in combat.” Indeed, using it causes Kratos to slam the device against his wrist, seemingly ineffective, and the short cooldown of 16 seconds allows it to be used frequently.

Note that the relic’s info says “to awaken something that is asleep”. You may notice that a scroll of lore nearby mentions that he purchased an heirloom for his one in “Abris His Stonefoot.” It’s entirely possible that you’ve seen that name before as integral to Mystical Heirloom’s purpose.

In various areas of Midgard, you can find lifelike statues of trolls with massive pillar-like weapons. Most of them are near lore markers. These Loremarkers actually describe the troll in question, and the same Alvis states that he was imprisoned and “slept” by Stonefoot.

Combined, you can use mystical heirlooms to awaken these slumbering trolls and engage them as mini-boss battles! It’s reminiscent of many troll battles in the game. Defeating them also rewards Slumber Stones. This is a unique resource found only in these enemies and unlocks Steinbjörn crafting his ravers to create his armor in the dwarf shop. This armor is a very strong defensive set that can stun enemies and heal yourself when damaged.

Below are the locations of all enemies that can be awakened using the Mystical Heirloom.

Bloodstone

Location: Abandoned Outpost, Midgard

The closest Troll to awaken from where you found the Mystical Heirloom will travel west over the edge of the Lake of Nine to reach the Derelict Outpost. Climb the ruins and cross the first gap to find a giant troll statue.

In addition to dropping the Slumber Stone, it also drops the Poison Protector Enchantment. This is very useful against Seidr and poison mini-bosses.

Bjarg Storm

Location: Forbidden Sands, Alfheim

This troll can be found at the northwestern edge of the Forbidden Sands of Alfheim, but can only be reached by freeing Hafgfa from prison and clearing out the sandstorm. It is surrounded by elven corpses and, like other trolls, will attempt to blind you with ash and summoned rocks.

Not only does it drop the Slumber Stone, it also drops the Stone Idol of Souls Enchantment. This adds life and rage steal effects to attacks after using a Healthstone or Ragestone.

Golub of Ash and Frost

Location: Norton’s Garden in Vanaheim

Not one, but two slumbering trolls await you on the eastern riverpath along the Delta River, east of Pilgrims Landing in Cliffside Ruins and Northon’s Garden (remove the poisoning hazard first is needed). Fighting two trolls is quite a challenge. In addition to trying to blind him, one is imbued with frost and the other with fire. Attempting to use a weapon with the same effect will disable it and freeze it. Or in a burning state.

Defeating both gives you more Slumber Stones and a powerful Momentous Stride Enchantment, boosting your Permafrost, Immolation, and Malestrom gauges when dodging at the last moment.

Next: Side Quests (Boons)

