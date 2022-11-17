



Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

I’ll preface this by saying that for this you really need to adopt a true password manager such as Bitwarden. However, there are many users who are not ready to add yet another application to the mix.

MacOS users do not need to use third-party tools. Because the OS has one permission built in. Every time you save your password on MacOS, it will be saved and locked behind another password. , but still easily accessible.

What do you mean? First, it means you can have a very strong password with just a few clicks.

And by using the MacOS password suggestion tool that pops up when you need to create new passwords for services, you can be sure that these passwords will always be very difficult to crack.

It also means you don’t have to remember passwords. This is how passwords really work in this modern age. If you can memorize it, you are much more likely to crack it easily.

And these are the new things to worry about in cybersecurity in 2023.

All that said, how do you use this feature in MacOS? It’s actually pretty easy. Before you consider it can lead to an insecure situation, the password is encrypted and the user must enter her password to access the function. So even if you accidentally leave your laptop or desktop unlocked, those passwords are hidden behind a layer of security.

How to view saved passwords on MacOS

Enough said. How are you using the features? let me show off

requirement

All you need is a device running MacOS. I’m demonstrating on a MacBook Pro running MacOS Ventura 13.0, but the process should be the same for most modern instances of the OS. If you’re running an older version of his MacOS than Ventura, the UI is slightly different, but the steps are the same.

Ready? let’s do this

Click the Apple button in the top left corner of your desktop,[システム設定]Click.

Near the bottom of the left sidebar,[パスワード]An entry is displayed. Click it and when prompted, enter your user password or use your device’s biometric login (such as a fingerprint scanner).

The MacOS Password feature is located in System Preferences.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

In the window that appears, scroll through the list of entries until you find what you are looking for. Once you find the item, double-click it to view the information.

The password will be hidden, but just hovering over the point where the password is hidden will reveal it. Click on the password[パスワードをコピー]A button appears. Click it to copy the password to your clipboard.

And how to configure the app to launch on login on MacOS

[編集]Click the button to edit or add entry details.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

After setting the password, be sure to[完了]Click to close the window. If you keep that window open, anyone can see your password without authenticating to your account.

You can also edit these entries to access the MacOS random password generator, add notes, add account verification codes, and more.

That’s all there is to how to view saved passwords in MacOS. Use this tool wisely, but also consider hiring a real password manager for this purpose. Besides enjoying the benefits offered within MacOS, most password managers on the market offer a variety of additional features.

