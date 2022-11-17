Virtual Court: Judiciary scraps Microsoft Teams for Google Meet after subscription dispute





The virtual court proceedings have switched from the paid video conferencing platform Microsoft Teams to the freemium Google Meet.

This was after the judiciary failed to renew Microsoft Teams subscriptions.

In a notice seen by the state, the law enforcement agency urged anyone who had planned to follow court proceedings to instead use the Google online meeting platform provided by the law enforcement agency.

The MS Teams license renewal was supposed to take effect by November 17, 2022, but the process has been delayed, the Justice Department said.

All courts are therefore requested to use the alternative link via the Google Meet online platform generated by the ICT Department and sent by their respective courts. We apologize for the inconvenience. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

Sh1,500 per user

A Microsoft Teams license costs an average of Sh400 to Sh1,500 per user and can host up to 300 members in a single session, depending on the package.

Just as rain turns off in Kenya, the court’s online team platform has been down since it started raining.

– Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) November 17, 2022

According to Google, anyone with a Google account can create a video conference, invite up to 100 participants, and join the meeting for free for up to 60 minutes per meeting. However, organizations must pay for additional features such as international dial-in numbers, meeting recordings, live streaming, and administrative controls.

A virtual court was launched in 2020 by retired Supreme Court Chief Justice David Malaga to accelerate access to justice for thousands of Kenyans who do not travel or participate in court proceedings due to social distancing. was started in

Via video link, suspects, witnesses, attorneys and judges typically attend courts from anywhere in the country.

But there were dramatic moments in the court proceedings.

For example, in July 2022, drama broke out in a virtual courtroom after one of the supporters showed up while sleeping in bed with his spouse.

She appeared before Judge Wilfrida Oquaney of the High Court’s Division of Commerce and Tax.

It took the intervention of another lawyer to force her to dress appropriately before the virtual court session proceeded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.africa/kenya/news/virtual-courts-judiciary-microsoft-google-meet-subscription-4023294 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos