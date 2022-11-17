Under the banner of Horizon Europe, EIC Fund invests $190 million





Announced today at Slash, the EIC Fund, the equity investment arm of the European Innovation Council, has gathered its first batch under the Horizon Europe initiative, making 35 investment decisions worth 190 million equity investments. I did.

The EIC Fund, as the name suggests, is the investment component of the EIC Accelerator. This is an initiative aimed at supporting small businesses with up to 2.5 million grants or up to 15 million equity investments. Today’s announcement from the Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, indicates that the EIC Fund is fully operational.

Since its launch in March 2021, the EIC Accelerator’s ride has never been smoother. In the early days, reports circulated that committee infighting was preventing money from coming out the door and into worthy startups. The situation was so terrible that in September this year he was appointed as his manager of an external fund, in this case he was Alter Domus Management Company SA.Now that outside parties are involved, the wheels seem to be turning at a much faster pace, with the EIC fund said to be fully involved to address its backlog of equity investments. says

Minutes: Of the 184 companies proposed to receive equity investment through the EIC Fund under Horizon Europe, 58 investment recommendations were submitted to the EIC Fund for investment decisions. Of the 58, 43 passed advisory board discussions, the investment committee made investment decisions on 35, and his two investment deals in Apix Analytics and Lattice Medical were signed.

Commissioner Gabriel commented that the EIC is an important instrument for the implementation of the new European Innovation Agenda, which aims to position the EU as a global leader in deep innovation to address society’s most acute challenges. . EIC contributes to scale-up flagships by supporting high-risk deep his tech startups with a unique combination of grants, equity investments and innovation ecosystem services. In his Slush today, innovation ecosystem partners confirm the need to help the EU close market gaps by attracting investors reluctant to take risks alone in the early stages of deep technology innovation Did. Our goal is for the EIC Fund to become the investor of choice for forward-looking European innovators. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.eu/2022/11/17/under-the-horizon-europe-banner-eic-fund-invests-eur190-million/

