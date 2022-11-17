40 States Reach Historic $391.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement With Google | Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP





In the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history, Google agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states related to an investigation into how Google tracks users’ location.

The state investigation was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press article. In this article, we learned that Google continues to track people’s location data even after they’ve opted out of tracking. The Associated Press reported that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store users’ location information, even when using privacy settings that prevent Google from storing the data. The Associated Press said the privacy issue affects nearly two billion users of devices running Google’s Android operating software and the hundreds of millions of iPhone users worldwide who rely on Google for maps and search. was reported to have given A computer science researcher at Princeton University confirmed these findings at the request of the AP.

Since at least 2014, Google has been misleading users about its location-tracking practices and violating state consumer protection laws, according to the Attorney General.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed the first state lawsuit against Google in May 2020, allowing Google to keep your location private by turning off location tracking in software settings. He claimed that he deceived the user by making him believe that. Arizona last month settled a lawsuit against Google for him for $85 million, but by then several other state attorneys general and the District of Columbia had filed lawsuits against Google, alleging fraud. I held Google accountable for the suspicion.

As part of the settlement, Google will also maintain webpages that show more information when users turn their location account settings on or off, and provide users with information about the data Google collects. You have agreed to make our location tracking practices more transparent to you, such as by

{“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic victory for consumers in an age of increasing reliance on technology. Location data is one of the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects. and there are many reasons why consumers opt out of tracking,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.

