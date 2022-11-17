Beef has Beef With Google — Elevate Ag





Global Roundtable Moments for Sustainable Beef

What makes this conference special is that it brings together not just U.S. beef producers, but producers from more than 24 other countries to discuss the larger debate on sustainable beef. Natalie and Tara were featured on several panels during the conference. One of Natalie’s key points he made at the conference concerned research done on why people choose meat at stores. She wanted to know that her 86% of consumers are looking for better meat when deciding what to buy at the grocery store. Breaking that percentage down further, 35% of people care about meat being better for farmers, 64% choose it because it’s better for them, and 35% choose it because it’s better for the planet. , 31% chose it because they thought it was better. animal welfare. We would love to hear your thoughts on these statistics. Head over to Instagram and let us know what you think. For this conversation and more, check out today’s episode.

Industry NewsBeef has Beef with Google

Our first Industry News feature of the week is Beef vs Google. In case you missed it, Google plans to implement a search feature that will let users know how climate-friendly their recipe choices are when searching for recipes on their search engine. Quite a few articles have been released on this topic, but at the end of the day, a lot has been written about recipe ingredients, and the concern is how much the data is skewed and whether it Is it really telling a story? full story. There have been many discussions on this topic, but from this conversation it is clear that we cannot allocate greenhouse gas emissions to just one industry and that reducing our footprint is a collective effort. It is important to understand that you need If you are interested in reading the full article, you can do so here.

Plan for the Colorado River

It’s no surprise that water scarcity has been a problem in the Southwest for many years, but it may finally come to a head and force the state to take other steps to find water. . In this article, Nat and Tara discuss the topic of the federal government threatening to unilaterally cut water supplies from Lakes Powell and Mead. Both of these lakes release more than 2 trillion gallons of water each year into the cities and farms of the Southwest. In the past, governments and states using rivers could negotiate, but that could change in the near future.You can find all the details of this story here.

bottled water vs soda

With less water in the brain, Tara shared the fun fact that Americans are drinking more bottled water than soda. I don’t know, but it’s a way to go to America to try to get healthier!

To wrap up today’s episode, Nat and Tara discuss the final three tabs. This describes the last three tabs I opened on my computer. Be sure to tune in if you haven’t caught this segment yet.

Links mentioned in this episode

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elevateyouragstory.com/blogposts/053-beef-has-beef-with-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos