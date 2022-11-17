Young Talent, Big Science and Hundreds of High-Tech Manufacturing Companies Network at Precision Fair





Recently, the entire high-tech manufacturing industry has come together to network at the 21st Annual Precision Fair in Den Bosch, The Netherlands. It attracts big science, companies large and small, educational institutions and hundreds of other interested visitors. Despite the obvious labor shortage in this sector, the sector is still growing rapidly.

“Technology is everything here,” says Bart Kooijmans, manager of Precision Technologies at trade fair organizer Mikrocentrum. “The development of this technology is booming. We have to.” Thus, precision technology is growing at an unprecedented rate, but there are still many challenges ahead. The biggest problem isn’t even technical. “We need people, so the fair also runs many student projects, such as the Young Talent Program.”

Reasons for writing about this topic:

The entire high-tech manufacturing industry comes together during Precision Fair. The fabrication of almost all modern devices requires nano- and micro-technology. Precision technology is therefore becoming more and more important. There are many more developments in this area. Editor Wesley Klop visited the fair to see the most important developments in precision technology.

einstein telescope

Precision Fair provides networking between technology companies and leading scientific organizations. Alexandra Mitchell has her Ph.D. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from VU University Amsterdam. She works on gravitational waves and is at the National Institute for Particle Physics (Nikhef). At the fair, she explains all about her new telescope. This could appear in the Netherlands soon. “Currently, there are four of her telescopes that detect gravitational waves, but these sensors have problems that cannot be solved with some upgrades.”

According to Mitchell, the old telescope was built when they were unsure whether their detectors could measure gravitational waves. As a result, there are some flaws. “The sensors simply aren’t sensitive enough, and the instruments are still too sensitive to vibrations.

The Tri-Borderpoint, now the border region of the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, has been portrayed as a potential location, especially because of its “strong ecosystem of knowledge institutions and high-tech companies.” website. But according to Mitchell, the location is still controversial. “This is a pretty intense political and scientific debate,” she says. “Sardinia is an option. , investigating whether seismic waves around Limburg can adversely affect telescopes.

Finding Cracks in Relativity with the Einstein Telescope

The Netherlands has allocated €42 million from the National Growth Fund to the Einstein Telescope.Plus she has €870 million secured…continued

Wherever the telescope is built, it will be an important step for all involved. Mitchell: “Then we’ll be able to detect black holes that are more massive, or farther away from us. When telescopes reach their maximum sensitivity, they can also detect gravitational waves 1.4 million years after the Big Bang.” At scale, it’s incredibly close to the beginning of the universe.”

machine learning

Maurice Boot has a Ph.D. He is an industrial engineering student. He studies self-learning systems. He is at the fair with a simplified A3 printer with machine learning applied. Artificial intelligence has become essential in industries including precision engineering.

“There is only a print button that moves from left to right. It has to move across the paper at a constant speed. A single piece of friction in the machine will heat it up or cause it to malfunction, resulting in anomalies that can make the printer work worse and worse. We created an algorithm that sends a correction signal to the motor at the time, so the printer actually becomes more and more accurate.”

The best articles in your inbox every Sunday!

MIT Professor Trumper: Shortage of Mechatronics Engineers Concerns – Origins of Innovation

David Trumper is a professor at MIT. What is his vision for the future of precision mechatronics, and what can we expect from his talk at Precision Fair?

Contamination control

“Contamination control” is becoming more and more important in micro/nanotechnology. Keep dirt, bacteria, or even light and vibrations out of your machine. After all, the smallest speck of dust on that tiny-scale chip is like a truck falling on it. Jos Bijman is a Knowledge Manager at Vereniging Contamination Control Nederland (VCCN). He believes his industry continues to grow. “We have noticed an increasing demand for knowledge. Methods are needed, and products are becoming more sensitive to dust and microbial particles.”

Sustainability is also a key issue in the cleanroom industry. “With the expansion of cleanrooms, the amount of air that needs to be circulated has increased tremendously. It takes a lot of power, so we are also looking at lowering the amount of air circulated to make our cleanrooms more sustainable.”

young talent program

The Young Talent Program, previously written by Innovation Origins, will also take place during the fair. Startups and student teams compete for his two prizes in a three-minute pitch. The winner will receive a training budget of €5,000 and a marketing campaign worth the same amount. In the first hall of the fair, the teams presented their ideas on a stage aptly named Arena, which resembles a boxing ring.

A standout was 16-year-old Lieke Visser of Eindhoven-based student team ForceFusion. The team is made up of students from Fontys Engineering and students from various high schools. Every year they create a robot in his 6 weeks and participate in the FIRST Robotics Competition in the USA. This year, she worked with her team to create a robot that can move with avatars in virtual worlds. “We already had the internet and her iPhone. Now we have avatars,” she begins. Her goal is to optimize the virtual experience. “We are integrating new technologies to create a physical, non-autonomous robotic avatar system that can sense sensations, actions and pressure and carry it to remote locations. You will feel like you are in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/young-talent-big-science-and-hundreds-of-high-tech-manufacturing-companies-network-at-precision-fair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos