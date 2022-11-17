Google’s Black Friday sale offers big discounts on Pixel phones, Watches and more





Google kicked off its Black Friday deals early, offering big discounts on many of its Pixel and Nest devices. This includes home products like the Nest Thermostat, Nest Security Cam and Nest Doorbell, plus up to 33% off on the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro.

For smartphone shoppers on a tight budget, Google’s Pixel 6a is priced at just $299 (33% off the regular price of $449), matching the best sale we’ve seen so far. increase. It has the best performance while providing the purest Android experience possible. At the same time, two 12-megapixel rear cameras and an 8 MP front sensor give you excellent camera quality that offers bright and colorful photos and videos. It also has a distinctive design, a crisp 6.1-inch OLED screen covered with Gorilla Glass 3, a long-lasting battery, IP67 water and dust resistance, and more.

Google’s latest mobile phones are also on sale. Google Pixel 7 128GB (5G, Unlocked) is available for just $499 instead of $599. The top-end Pixel 7 Pro (5G, unlocked) is $749, or $150 off the regular price of $899. Both models feature the new Tensor G2 chip, better cameras, new software, and features like Direct My Call and Photo Unblur, all of which score highly in our Engadget review. The main difference between the two lies in the display, where the Pixel 7 Pro is better suited for mobile gaming thanks to its 120Hz display compared to the Pixel 7’s 90Hz.

If you’ve had your eye on Google’s sleek Pixel Watch, now’s the time to act. It sells for $300 off the regular price, or $50 (14%) off. It’s one of the most beautiful Wear OS watches, offering great health and fitness tracking and a handy new face. Meanwhile, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are 25% off, bringing the regular $200 price down to $150. We called them “Google’s best earbuds,” thanks to solid ANC performance, punchy bass, and reliable touch controls.

Finally, multiple Google Nest products are available at the lowest prices we’ve seen. The Google Nest Thermostat is available for $90, saving you $40 (31%) off the regular price. The Google Nest Security Cam (wired) has been slashed by 30% to $70. If it’s the Google Nest Doorbell you’re looking for, it sells for $120, saving you $60 (33%). The sale will last for almost two weeks until November 28th, but we encourage you to act quickly in case any of your items run out.

