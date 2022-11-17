Aeva Wins CES 2023 Innovation Award





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that its Aeries II sensor received a CES 2023 Innovation Award. announced that he was selected as the winner. His prestigious CES Innovation Awards, which celebrate design and engineering excellence in consumer technology products, were presented ahead of CES 2023.

The CES Innovation Awards build on the growing recognition for Aeries II and its revolutionary 4D LiDAR technology, which was recently named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022.

Mina Rezk, co-founder and CTO of Aeva, said: We are honored that Aeries II continues to be recognized with this CES Innovation Award for her. Simply put, we believe Aeva 4D LiDAR has the potential to change the game for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and robo-taxis by making vehicle automation safer and more reliable.

The Aevas Aeries II 4D LiDAR sensor offers breakthrough sensing and recognition performance that uses Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology to directly detect instantaneous velocity at each point, in addition to accurate 3D position at great distances. Offers. Its capabilities go beyond traditional time-of-flight 3D LiDAR sensors to enable next-generation driver assistance and autonomous vehicle capabilities such as:

Instantaneous Velocity Sensing: In addition to 3D position, directly measure the velocity of each sensing point to know where an object is and exactly how fast it’s moving. Long-range performance: Detect, classify, and track objects such as vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians at long distances. Super-resolution: Real-time, camera-level images that provide up to 20x the resolution of traditional time-of-flight LiDAR sensors. Road Obstacle Detection: Up to twice the distance of traditional time-of-flight LiDAR sensors to more reliably detect small objects on the road. 4D Localization: Point-by-point velocity data enables real-time vehicle motion estimation with 6 degrees of freedom, enabling precise vehicle positioning and navigation without the need for additional sensors such as IMUs or GPS.

Aeries II is the first sensor on the market to integrate Aevas’ proprietary LiDAR on-chip technology, integrating all key sensor components including transmitter, receiver and optics into silicon photonics in a compact module. The design eliminates fiber optics, enabling a highly automated manufacturing process that allows Aeva to expand its product footprint, reduce costs, and meet the needs of automotive OEMs and other large customers. .

For more information on the CES 2023 Innovation Award winners, please visit CES.tech/innovation. In January 2023, Aeva will showcase products alongside other winners in his CES 2023 Innovation Awards showcase area. At the Aeva booth (#6001, LVCC West Hall), Aeva will showcase her Aeries II 4D LiDAR sensor along with her own LiDAR. On-chip technology that integrates all major her LiDAR components into a compact modular silicon photonics chip.

For more information on the Aevas Aeries II sensor and its breakthrough 4D LiDAR technology, please visit aeva.com/aeries-ii.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aevas’ mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a wide range of applications, from autonomous driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and more. Aeva is transforming autonomy with breakthrough sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instantaneous velocity in addition to 3D position, enabling autonomous devices such as vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safer decisions. For more information, please visit www.aeva.com or contact us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks or registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

