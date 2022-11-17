“STARTUP PRODUCT LAUNCH at Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2022





Department of Electronics, IT, BT, S&T, Government of Karnataka presents 22 innovative products/solutions by startups on Day 2 of 25th Bangalore Tech Summit (BTS) 2022, Palace Grounds, Bangalore Announced.

The innovative products/solutions developed are interdisciplinary and include IT/ITeS, Agri-Tech, Med-Tech, Healthcare, Clean-Tech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Edu-Tech, Blockchain, IoT, etc. Field agnostic. , cyber security, EV, ESDM. Products/solutions include electronic-based devices using artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT (Internet of Things) for healthcare, EV charging, experience seamless billing solutions, PPE, solid waste management, wastewater treatment , an app to prevent fraudulent transactions, an authentication fabric, a real-time AR/VR experience, and a Deep Tech-based platform for quality assessment.

Most of the startups are backed by Karnataka government such as C-CAMP, IISc, K-tech Innovation Hub, Center of Excellence (CoE), Technology Business Incubator (TBI) backed by associations like NASSCOM and IAMAI Raised in an incubator, we have developed these. Innovative products/solutions using state-of-the-art facilities available at K-tech Innovation Hub/CoE. Some startups are also recipients of the government’s Idea2PoC (Proof of Concept) ELEVATE grant startup seed funding program. Of the 22 startups, 04 are female-led startups.

The product was launched by Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, BT, S&T, Higher Education, Skills Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihoods, Government of Karnataka.

List of innovative products/solutions launched:

Sl.

No.

startup name

sector

Product Description

1 Fanatec solution

agritech

Fauna – A new smartphone-based handheld diagnostic platform for early detection of critical diseases, monitoring and screening of cattle health

Improve milk quality and reduce the use of antibiotics at the farm level.

2 CareNX Innovations Pvt.

Medtech

Fetosense – A smartphone-enabled fetal heart rate (FHR) monitoring device that performs a non-stress test (NST) and CardioTocoGraphy.

(CTG) test – for early identification of premature babies.

3 Nano Safe Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Healthcare NSafe Mask (patent pending), India’s first copper treated antibacterial mask, reusable for 50 washes, with filtration standards certified by SITRA. Our RubSafe antiseptic lotion and AqCure water bottle are the first products to absorb active copper for long-lasting protection.

Disinfect each lotion and antibacterial water bottle.

4 Samasthi Health Technologies Pvt.

Medtech

Svasthya is a remote clinical decision support platform that provides health equity by connecting patients to the right doctors for timely medical care.

Care coordination with intervention, clinical assessment, triage, and referral pathways.

5 Earth Habitat Pvt.Ltd.

clean tech

Tellus’ innovative technology and unique smart automation reduce OPEX to 1/5

Higher maintenance costs than traditional processing technology.

6 Eikenist Technology

Pvt.Ltd.

Med-Tech Aikenist offers an innovative and patented QuickScan technology that reduces MRI.

Scanning time is halved with AI software.

7 RootsGoods Pvt.

agritech

AI deep tech-based quality evaluation

Post-harvest crop platform currently focused on corn.

8 Labezy Medtech Pvt.Ltd.

Medtech

Using cancer screening equipment as a tool

Breast cancer screening by transillumination method.

9 Drona Automation

clean tech

The Horizontal Sewer Cleaning Robot (HSPCR 1) can move and clean pipe sizes ranging from 3 inches to 5 inches.This robot can also be used for descaling and sludge

Removal and inspection of sewer pipes.

10 Civil AI

AI

Sivi.ai – The world’s first AI that automatically transforms ideas into visual designs for campaigns, ads, social posts, website content and more.Sivi

Generate an editable design in less than 2 minutes.

11 Bohni Tech Pvt.Ltd.

IT/ITS

Boni App is an app that allows businesses like street vendors to easily register, add products and services, and start taking orders from customers.

client.

12 Perceived Design Pvt. Ltd. Edu-Tech Perceiv.io (3D-AR-VR) enables teachers to

Create XR Content XR Lessons and XR Assessments in a few clicks.

13 Carpine Technologies

Pvt.Ltd.

Blockchain/IoT self-checkout: Improve the customer experience on your store with automated 1-click self-checkout.

check out.

14 Rare Cybersec Pvt.

cyber security

1. napID Zero Element Authenticator

The napID Fraud Filter Layer enables login forms only for authorized users, rendering stolen passwords useless.

2.napID MFA

Protect your MFA needs with napID zero-factor authentication to authenticate authorized users instead of keystrokes. With napID MFA, the password becomes her second factor.

3. napID passwordless login

Just login with your user id without typing anything

Change passwords by authenticating authorized users instead of alphanumeric characters.

15 Kosha Design Labs IoT A coin cell-based IoT device that can measure the productivity of a handloom. 16 Marcn Technologies (Flextron EV)

EVs

FLEXTRON 3.3Kw IoT Enabled EV Charging Point. You can charge 2-wheel, 3-wheel, and 4-wheel EVs. 17 Docetap

IoT

DoseTap is a smart pill box that connects to mobile applications via Bluetooth. Includes housing to store medication for one week per prescribed dosing time.

An integrated circuit board with sensors to track patient usage.

was 18

IoT

Sensilance (Sensory + Surveillance) enables computers with human-like abilities of hearing, vision, reasoning, and learning by transforming pixels and sensor data from videos and images.

Turn documents and other sources of information into actionable insights.

19 ibloom healthtech

IoT

iBloom is an IoT device for predicting heart attack prognosis at home using doctor-assisted Ai and drone delivery of first aid AED defibrillator devices.

At home.

20 Agnit Semiconductors Pvt.Ltd.

ESDM

Gallium nitride semiconductor components are used in 5G base stations, next-generation radar, highly efficient

A power converter for quick charging of EVs.

21 Theranauutilus Pvt.Ltd.

Medtech

Theradrive and Magnetic nanobots – use heat to target antibiotic-resistant (AMR) bacterial colonies to reach the entire depth within the dentin tissue, ensuring thorough cleaning.

Base methods out of reach with current state-of-the-art tools.

22 Infab

Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

ESDM

Multi Project Wafer (MPW) platform provides customers access to cost-effective MEMS

Seamless transition to prototyping and mass production.

