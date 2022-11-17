Meta Materials Named Winner of CES 2023 Innovation Awards





Go inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Request a free one-week trial here.

Halifax, NSW / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (NASDAQ: MMAT) (FSE: MMAT) develops high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites announced today that he is The company has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Winner for its NANOWEB transparent EMI shielding film. This year his CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement comes ahead of his CES 2023, the world’s most influential tech event, which takes place January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Owned and operated by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual competition that recognizes design and engineering excellence in 28 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest ratings will receive the honor of “Best of Innovation”. A panel of industry experts, including media representatives, designers and engineers, judged submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

NANOWEB EMI Shielding (right) provides clear visibility while protecting against harmful radiation.

George Palikaras, president and CEO of Meta Materials, said: “At META, we don’t just design innovative products, we create solutions to complex problems while improving performance. Every year, more than 70 million microwave ovens are sold worldwide, with up to One of the challenges is not being able to clearly see what is being cooked inside NANOWEB products solve this problem by providing users with clear visibility while protecting them from harmful radiation. We will solve it.”

NANOWEB is the world’s most transparent and conductive film, offering a more sustainable and high performance solution compared to alternatives such as indium tin oxide (ITO). NANOWEB films can be applied to any surface such as car windows, displays, etc. In 2022, META was the first in the consumer electronics industry to apply his NANOWEB to a microwave oven window, with a crystal clear view he provided EMI shielding. Conventional microwave oven windows use perforated metal with low permeability, making it difficult to see the ingredients being cooked. META’s patented NANOWEB provides a crystal clear view with up to 99% transparency, can be processed on any surface, conforms to all shapes and sizes, and provides excellent shielding performance.

Beyond microwaves, NANOWEB shields can be deployed to prevent signals from entering buildings by placing them in windows and walls to protect automotive sensors such as LiDAR, electronic device display screens, and more. Learn more about the benefits of NANOWEB

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards winners, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation-Awards/Honorees.aspx. Details will be revealed in January. META will showcase the NANOWEB transparent EMI shielding film attached to a microwave oven at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, with Media Days January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience global brand new technology, sort his leader face-to-face and collaborate with other attendees. The show will focus on how innovations in sustainability, transport and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts, including John Deere and his AMD leader, during live keynotes. For all the latest CES 2023 information, registration details, and media pages for all press resources, visit CES.tech. CES Innovation Awards are based on explanatory materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of submissions or claims made, and did not test the items for which awards were given.

About Metamaterials

META invents, designs, develops and manufactures sustainable, high-performance functional materials that deliver previously unattainable performance across a wide range of applications. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currency, as well as brand authentication. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named Lux ​​Research Innovator of the Year for 2021. For more information, please visit www.metamaterial.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains the meaning of the Canadian securities laws and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding private companies. This includes Nasdaq requirements for the Company to maintain his Nasdaq listing, business strategy, product development, company expansion plans and operations. Often, but not always, forward-looking information is expressed in terms of “seek,” “may,” “forecast,” “plan,” “seek,” “plan,” and “expect.” can be identified using words such as ‘, ‘intend’. , “expected,” “believe,” or variations of such words or phrases (including negative variations), or that a particular action, event, or outcome “could” or “could” To be, to be, to be, to be, to be, to take, to occur, or to be achieved. Such statements are based on our management’s current expectations and views of future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although our management believes the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Any future events or circumstances discussed in this release will not occur as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities and expansion of our facilities, and our research and development projects. It’s possible and could be very different. , the overall available market and market potential for our products, our market position, our need and ability to raise more capital, our scalability of our production capacity, our ability to contract new customers. , material selection program timeframes, ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capacity and expand market reach into new applications and industries, ability to accelerate commercialization plans, potential new customer engagements, workforce To manage and operate our business, the ongoing involvement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategy and operational activities, and the capabilities of our management team. Further details of these and other risks that may affect our business are set forth in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, entitled “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors.” listed under the heading. The company’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, and subsequent filings by Metamaterials with the SEC, state that his filing date with the SEC is March 2, and the SEC’s Available at the website www.sec.gov. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause our actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, the actions, events or results There may be other factors that cause results to differ from those expected, estimated or otherwise. was intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company makes no representations, whether as a result of new information or otherwise. , undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

media inquiries

Rob StoneMeta Materials Inc. Vice President of Corporate Development and Communications[email protected]

investor contact

Mark Komonoski Senior Vice President Integrous Communications Phone: 1-877-255-8483 Email: [email protected]

Source: Metamaterials Inc.

View source version at accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/725731/Meta-Materials-Named-a-CES-2023-Innovation-Awards-Honoree

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.streetinsider.com/Accesswire/Meta%2BMaterials%2BNamed%2Ba%2BCES%2B2023%2BInnovation%2BAwards%2BHonoree/20864899.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos