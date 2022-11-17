How Candy Crush has maintained its brand appeal over 20 years





Candy Crush, one of the most successful game franchises of all time, helped redefine the mobile space. As the game celebrates its tenth anniversary, The Drum asks King and Activision Blizzard about his next ten-year saga.

When asked about the longevity of the series, the unexpected answer is story. working to create context for the puzzling situation of . Working with audio and level design teams, the brand is preparing for a real transformation in the mobile gaming ecosystem.

Jonathan Stringfield, vice president of global business research and marketing at Activision Blizzard, which owns King, explains that the mobile gaming ecosystem in 2022 will be on par with the rest of gaming in terms of engagement and community. increase. Diablo Immortal used to be a very specific PC-based franchise, but now it’s an example that anyone can play on mobile.

Things like consoles and big powerful PCs will continue to decline in importance. Frankly, it’s good for the gaming industry as a whole. Because, generally, it just increases the surface area that people can interact with these games.

Todd Green is the general manager of Candy Crush. He attributes the title’s longevity to constant updates. The core experience changes iteratively with the introduction of new levels and icons, but there is a consistent sense of novelty for the player. A lot of effort goes into keeping the candy fresh.

Green says these updates keep the community strong, citing some of the fan-run wikis in particular as evidence of the scale of user engagement with the game. These games have existed since Kings was developing games for Facebook, and his community is part of the reason advertisers are drawn to his titles on mobile. And the fact that the organization was the first gaming organization to sign up for the IAB UK Gold Standard.

Beyond advertising, Candy Crush also shows that brands can get involved in the game beyond just sticking video ads between levels. King Team, for example, went out of its way to meticulously explain why Sonic the Hedgehog is in that world.

sweet celebration

As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, Candy Crush is celebrating both inside and outside the app. For the first time in 10 years, the music has been refreshed, with a new arrangement recorded by a live orchestra at Abbey Road Studios in London. Characters in the app are more lively than before.

Meanwhile, many out-of-game activities are aimed at introducing the anniversary changes to a wider audience, such as a drone show in New York City.

Stringfield argues that while publishers and developers should aim for parity in quality across platforms, the gaming ecosystem is broad enough to allow for a wide range of monetization methods. . Activision Blizzard, among many other game companies, wants the whole world to play our games. To do that, you have to be very flexible about how you do business with your customers. Some of them would be very happy to pay upfront for a particular experience. Some of them just want a free game where you just buy something as the game progresses… which is also cool.

Not only with respect to the complexities of the economics of the gaming industry, [trying] as wide as possible.

To that end, Kings President Tjodolf Sommestad admits that the company is always looking at emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). It was his early move from Facebook to mobile that ultimately led to Kings’ success in this space, he notes.

But King also says that it is first and foremost a mobile gaming company. The scale of ad spend in this space helps explain it somewhat, but it all assumes users are involved in the game itself. All the behind-the-scenes work ends up updating the experience as a whole.

For Stringfield, that’s why the marketing industry and media buyers should pay more attention to the game. He explains: I sympathize with the plight of the marketing community, or the non-gaming business community, as gaming has historically been a closed industry.

Again, just to be clear, you’re missing out on a lot of opportunities. Because some of the biggest technological innovations going on today are based on games, including things like digital distribution of content.

As Candy Crush turns 10 years old, the people behind the game are on the lookout for new opportunities in all forms of gaming. In his next decade, the field will change a lot, but the fundamentals of keeping players engaged and engaged will remain the same.

