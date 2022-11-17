OLED display is rumored to finally come to iPhone SE





According to insightful display analyst Ross Young, OLED display technology could finally make its way to the iPhone SE when the device refreshes.

Young recently said Apple is pondering multiple decisions related to the display size of the next-generation iPhone SE, including the display technology the device will use. The 5.7- to 6.1-inch display will use LCD technology, just like the current iPhone SE, but the company is also considering simply opting for a 6.1-inch OLED display. explained. On iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

The iPhone X was launched as the first OLED iPhone in 2017, and since the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, every model of Apple’s flagship iPhone has an OLED display. OLED display technology is more expensive than LCD, but offers better efficiency, “true” blacks, higher contrast, and higher dynamic range. OLED panel prices may have dropped enough for Apple to use OLED panels in its iPhone SE, which it positions as an entry-level device, especially since it’s not scheduled to go on sale until 2024. there is.

Chinese site MyDrivers and leaker Jon Prosser believe the ‘iPhone SE’ is set to move to an ‘iPhone’ XR-like design in its next incarnation. This will get rid of the home button and add a “notch” cutout to the top of the display. .

Related article

iPhone SE 4 rumored to feature 6.1-inch LCD display with notch

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch LCD display and a “notch” cutout at the top of the display. Young told his MacRumors that he has revised his expectations for the fourth generation iPhone SE. In October 2021, Young, who has a very strong track record in providing insight into Apple’s plans, said…

Prosser: iPhone SE 4 will use iPhone XR design

According to leaker Jon Prosser, the 4th generation iPhone SE will feature almost the same design as the iPhone XR. In a video on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel, Prosser said his 4th generation iPhone SE effectively shares the design of his 2018 iPhone XR. …

Prosser: 4th generation iPhone SE adopts the same design as iPhone XR

Apple is basing its next-generation iPhone SE on the design it used for the iPhone XR, claims leaker Jon Prosser, citing new information from his sources. For more videos, subscribe to his YouTube channel on MacRumors. In the latest episode of the Geared Up podcast by Andru Edwards and Jon Rettinger (via AppleTrackr), Prosser claims:

No sign of iPhone SE 4 with Touch ID side button, ‘actually in the pipeline’

Despite years of rumors, there are reportedly no signs of a fourth-generation iPhone SE model featuring Touch ID integrated into the side button. Bloomberg’s Marc Garman, who often reveals precise insight into Apple’s plans in a recent newsletter, said that while one could imagine a new iPhone SE with a Touch ID button on the side, “it never really heard about…

An iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display could launch in 2023, and an “iPhone SE + 5G” is also rumored.

Apple could release a fourth-generation iPhone with a larger 5.7-inch display as early as 2023, according to display industry consultant Ross Young, who has proven to be a reliable source for future Apple products. The fourth-generation iPhone SE was previously rumored to launch in 2024, but Young says it’s likely to come out in 2023. ..

Apple reportedly plans to launch new iPhone SE models in 2022 and 2023

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch two new iPhone SE models in the next two years. In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple plans two new iPhone SE models, one for 2022 and one for 2023. According to Kuo, the 2022 iPhone SE will launch in the first half of this year and will reportedly come with 3GB of memory, but 2023 will…

The 2022 iPhone SE will have 5G, but there will be no design changes and a major update in 2024

The upcoming 2022 iPhone SE will feature 5G technology and the latest A-series chips, but won’t make any major design changes, leaker Dylandkt said today, breaking some of the previous iPhone SE rumors we’ve heard. It reflects a lot. Rumors of a third-generation iPhone SE have been confusing over the last few years as they indicate a major redesign with an iPhone 11-style look…

popular stories

Apple files class action lawsuit alleging it tracks users despite privacy guarantees

Apple faces a proposed federal class action lawsuit alleging that it records users’ mobile activity without their consent and despite privacy guarantees, in violation of the California Privacy Infringement Act. Bloomberg reports. In a lawsuit filed by New Yorker and iPhone 13 owner Elliot Libman, Apple is accused of “completely false” assurances about what information users are in control of.

Unreleased ‘Apple Magic Charger’ Surface Online images

Images of an unannounced Apple MagSafe charging accessory dubbed the “Apple Magic Charger” have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Image via @TheBlueMister Rare his Apple product collector and Twitter user “TheBlueMister” shared an image of the unannounced accessory for the first time earlier this month. Since then, it looks like other Asia-based collectors have gotten their hands on design verification tests…

iOS 16.2 for iPhone is set to launch in December with these 8 new features

Apple will release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and a report on the update that will enable 5G support in India. This update is currently in beta testing as many new features and changes have already been revealed. iOS 16.2 includes Apple’s new whiteboard app Freeform, his two new lock screen widgets for sleep and medicine,…

Testing Apple’s new Emergency SOS via satellite feature

Apple officially launched the new Emergency SOS satellite feature available on iPhone 14 models today, so we decided to put it to the test to see how it works. please. Emergency SOS via Satellite is designed to help users connect to emergency services when no cellular or WiFi connection is available, such as when you are out of the office…

Early Black Friday deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad, MagSafe and more

We’re still two weeks away from Black Friday on November 25th, but many solid deals are starting to arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday deals we shared on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Instead of focusing on specific devices, this post focuses on Apple in general, with early bird discounts on Apple TV 4K, iPads, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.

The new Apple TV will reportedly feature a binned A15 chip with a 5-core CPU

According to the website FlatpanelsHD, citing information from tvOS’ TV Info app, the third-generation Apple TV 4K, released earlier this month, includes a binned version of the A15 Bionic with one CPU core disabled. Chip is installed. According to the review, the A15 Bionic has a 5-core CPU in the new Apple TV, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models have a 6-core CPU. apart from…

With the latest iOS 16.2 beta, you can disable always-on wallpaper and notifications

With the third beta of iOS 16.2 available to developers this morning, Apple has added new features to the always-on display feature available on iPhone 14 Pro models. Added two toggles for disabling wallpaper or notifications when always-on display is active. To access the options, open the Settings app, tap[表示と明るさ]Select and then go to …

What next for iMac? What We Know About New Designs, M3 Chip & More Tuesday 15 November 2022 8:13am PST by Sami Fathi

Apple will release an all-new 24-inch iMac with an M1 chip in April 2021, and it’s been over a year and a half at this point. As a result, customers may be wondering what’s next for iMacs and Apple’s all-in-one desktop computers. We’ve heard some rumors and reports about what Apple has in store, and they’ve given us a good idea of ​​what might happen next.

Best Deal: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air Drops to All-Time Price of $799.99

Apple’s 2020 M1 MacBook Air (256GB) dropped in price from $999.00 to $799.99 on Amazon today. This is a record low price. The sale is available on all three colors of the M1 MacBook Air: Gold, Silver and Space Grey. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. If you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment to help keep the site…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/17/oled-display-to-come-to-iphone-se/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos