



FotoSizer Professional 2023 Free Download Latest Version. It is full offline installer standalone setup of FotoSizer Professional 2023.

FotoSizer Professional 2023 Overview

FotoSizer Professional 2023 is a fast and reliable photo editing application that allows you to easily and quickly resize digital photos in one go without any quality loss. It is a powerful and comprehensive application that offers a wide range of advanced image resizing and editing tools that can help you resize the image to your desired width and height. It enables you to quickly and easily prepare your photo collections for publication on the web. It supports all popular image formats such as PEG, BMP, PNG, TGA, and GIF. You can also download Light Image Resizer 2022 Free Download.

FotoSizer Professional 2023 is the ultimate suite that provides everything you need to work with your photos. It enables the users to resize their images making them perfect according to the screen size. Users can also add rounded corners to the photo to enhance the look of the photo and make it more professional. It also enables users to shrink their images along with other supported formats which greatly reduces internet transfer times. It also allows users to apply color adjustments to images such as brightness, contrast, hue, saturation, gamma, highlights, shadows, vibrance, and temperature. You can also add a text and image watermark anywhere on the image to make it more detailed and useful to viewers. It also allows you to choose the font size, style, color, and transparency of your stamps, and even specify their exact placement on images. This amazing tool offers a clean and intuitive interface with a well-organized layout where users can import images using drag and drop support or browse button. You can also download FastStone Photo Resizer 2022 Free Download.

Features of FotoSizer Professional 2023

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after FotoSizer Professional 2023 free download

Allows you to batch resize digital images easily and quickly without any quality loss It also provides advanced image resizing and editing tools that help you resize the image to the desired width and height It also allows you to quickly and easily prepare your image collections for publishing on the web Supports all image formats popular formats such as PEG, BMP, PNG, TGA, and GIF, and provides everything you need to work with your images, and also allows users to resize their images, making them perfect according to screen size, and allows you to add rounded corners to the image to improve the image’s appearance and make it more professional, and enables users to Shrink their images along with other supported formats that will significantly reduce internet transfer times, apply color adjustment to images such as Brightness, Contrast, Hue, Saturation, Gamma, Highlights, Shadows, Vibrance, Temperature. It allows you to add text and image watermark anywhere on the image to make it more detailed and informative for the viewers. Clean and intuitive interface with a well-organized layout where users can import images using drag and drop support or browse button.

FotoSizer Professional 2023 Technical Setup Details

Before you start FotoSizer Professional 2023 Free Download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: FotoSizer Professional 2023 Setup File Name: Fotosizer.Pro.3.16.1.581.rar Setup Size: 6.3MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Mechanic Compatibility: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Done Latest Version Added On: 17th November 2022 Developers: FotoSizer

System Requirements for FotoSizer Professional 2023 OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core Processor or higher FotoSizer Professional 2023 Free Download

Click on below link to start FotoSizer Professional 2023 Free Download. This is full offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password: 123 This post was last updated on: November 17, 2022

