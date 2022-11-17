Warzone 2.0 impressions: Al Mazurah stirs up memories of Verdansk





When Call of Duty: Warzone debuted in March 2020, it showed what Call of Duty could ultimately be like if it were liberated from the narrow confines of multiplayer maps. A map of Verdansk lay before the player standing at the rear door of the C-130. It felt endless. It was immersive. Call of Duty oozes realism like never before.

Over the next few months, Verdansk’s map evolved, with a minimal in-game narrative, but enough to stitch the game together for six two-month seasons. The map then shifted to give it a retro look to match the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Wars 1984 timeline. Verdansk then disappeared entirely, replaced by the WWII-era Caldera about 11 months ago, synced up with Call of Duty: Vanguard. And with Caldera, the game felt like a crater for many, including this reviewer.

Players wanted new maps and updates, but were lamenting what had happened to the original playground of Verdansk. Beautiful lush vegetation, which often houses campers, and cinematic volcanic summits are usually topped by sweaty players picking up the unfortunate souls exposed in the valley below as they walk away from closing. Nevertheless, some felt that the caldera was just a faint reflection – the gas circle. In short, it wasn’t great.

Introducing Al Mazura, a new map with an all-new open-world DMZ mode built on Base Battle Royale. And just as the new map’s scenery is breathtaking, Al Mazrah feels like good old Verdansk throughout every nook and cranny. For Warzone players, this feels like a long time ago.

However, there are a number of new features that players will need to get used to quickly, such as the aforementioned DMZ mode. For now, let’s focus on what Battle Royale and Warzone 2.0 bring to the table.

Note: These impressions are based on the first few hours (4 rounds) after launching the game and will be updated.

Perhaps the caldera’s greatest downfall is the origin of its name. The top of the mountain in the middle of the map mostly meant that if the player wasn’t lucky enough to own high ground, the final zone would rotate in a way that required a dangerous maneuver. At one point, I knew in a 30-minute round that I needed to move up or around it, which caused a sense of dread. It felt like miles of open ground (or you got in your car and made everyone nearby know you were there).

Al Mazrah has no such problem. The map is huge, but there are so many things connecting interesting points inside that you almost never need to risk sprinting through open space. Even open ground features rolling terrain, allowing the player to take some cover if attacked while patrolling one of the sparse parts of the map. .

Inside Al Mazrah, new map for Warzone 2.0

Not only does it look great, it does a good job intersecting large and small POIs. There are waterways throughout the map, not just the coastline, allowing players to take advantage of the game’s new swimming mechanics and water vehicles. Also, there is no shortage of vehicles in number and variety. Ground vehicles include ATVs, sedans, Hummer EVs, and a variety of other four-wheeled vehicles.

Four rounds isn’t enough to confidently assert whether or not this is Call of Duty’s best BR map, but it feels and plays more like Verdansk than Caldera, and there are plenty of places that players can interact with. It provides a way and adds even more feeling of realism. For example, if you’re looking for money, check the cash register at the store. Need a medical stimulation or self-resuscitation kit? Check out areas with boxes of medical equipment hanging from the walls, such as defibrillator stations in office buildings.

One of the most notable new features in Warzone 2.0 is proximity chat. This allows you to hear nearby players outside your party and they can hear you.

Here are some of the games most eagerly awaited to be played in the coming weeks. Communication with teammates has a real element of strategy. If a player walks around the office all day or blasts Doritos into a microphone, opponents can hear and track them without tools like UAVs, heartbeat sensors, or snapshot grenades.

In the early game, you can’t miss the sounds of the opposing team’s conversations. It’s as if they’ve joined your party. However, it doesn’t help much to hear them either.Unlike ambient noise, such as footsteps or gunshots, which originate from a precise location in the game, your opponent’s voice sounds the same even if they’re standing next to you. It sounds like the building across from you. I’m interested in seeing if the devs can better tune an opponent’s sound when the building is closer than when he’s on another floor two floors away. Based on the early rounds, it will help a lot.

The next big problem with proximity chat is that you can turn it off. It’s not clear in the game settings what exactly that means, but perhaps disabling this feature means you can’t hear other players outside your party, and others can’t hear you either. I mean. If players could hear other players and somehow talk without registering the communication in proximity chat, it would be a huge advantage for players disabling this feature. It’s also possible that some of his PC and Xbox players are using 3rd party his clients such as his Discord to voice his chats. Like the third-person mode, which I haven’t tried yet, this could be a feature that warrants its own playlist rather than acting as a toggle his bar in the game settings menu.

And, of course, there is the issue of toxicity to voice chat. Anecdotally, Activision appears to respond to reports of players using insensitive language or usernames in-game, reporting another player in-game if the action is taken. We are sending updates to our players (although these updates do not include which player the report was about or what it was about). Specifically, an action was taken). On one of my hotdrops, the proximity chat generated the usual jab between two other teams in close proximity, but also of an arguably unwelcome sexual nature for some players. These players could disable this feature, but would probably be banned from playing certain modes that use melee chat to assimilate members of other teams into their own team. prize.

After removing loadouts from the alpha entirely, Infinity Ward added them as random drops near teams when the circle closed. However, they are not available in shops. This is a new term for (seemingly unnecessary) buying stations.

I can understand why some top players crave customized weapons, gear, and perks, but playing without a loadout was a lot of fun. Even base-level guns are effective, and the option to buy just the main weapon from the shop for $5,000 seemed like a pretty good option. I was able to find the gadget.

Whether or not this changes further in the future will depend on how Activision wants to respond to streamers/influencers who want to put on a show for their audience (and do so with the weapon they use most often). But if the developers don’t tweak it beyond the current system, I wouldn’t mind (as an average player with moderate goals).

Probably the biggest negative feedback you’ll see about the changes from Warzone to 2.0 is the new loot system. Weapons and items are now much harder to identify on the ground compared to older versions, and the new ability to store extra ammo, armor, and gear in your backpack allows you to automatically detonate all types of ammo just by hitting them. will not be added to your stash.

Instead, you can absorb primary and secondary weapon ammo simply by running over it. You can also absorb cash or lethal or tactical items of the same type if you have them or have just used them. Beyond that, players are given the option to equip items. This puts them directly on your person with the normal slot guns, lethals, and tactics you have, replacing existing items in those slots. You can hide anything in your backpack by holding down the directional pad in the menu. It’s a great concept, but it takes some getting used to.

It’s hard to know and remember what’s in your backpack. In the first moments of the round, players typically hop around trying to find as much loot as they can. I often find myself with three stacks of armor plates and a few different backpack slots that hold spare shotgun rounds for weapons I’m not using. Together, it’s a worthwhile exercise to organize your backpack items. When discussing who took what, make sure your opponent isn’t overhearing via proximity chat.

Purchasing Stations Shops allow players to purchase weapons from one menu and equipment from another. Warzone veterans will take a bit of getting used to, but the menus are simple enough, the pace of play in my matches wasn’t too sweaty, and the interface with the menus felt like it would kill you.

