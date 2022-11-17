Google Search now shows a 360-degree view of sneakers while shopping





You can now use Google Search instead of just the Taylor Swift ticket query. Starting today in the United States, search engines will use augmented reality to help you find the perfect pair of shoes from the comfort of your own home. The search giant is also making its AR beauty features more comprehensive and easier to use.

In what appears to be part of Google’s search engine reinvention, Google now shows a 360-degree 3D view of sneakers after first introducing the feature at its Search On event in September. Zoom in on details, rotate your shoes, and use AR to see how they look in your space.

Google now lets you shop select sneaker brands like Vans in 3D and AR.

However, for now, users can only get 3D images of Saucony, Vans, Sperry, and Merrell sneakers. Google plans to add sneaker brands such as Puma in the future, along with even more types of shoes.

If 3D shoe shopping sounds familiar, it’s because eBay and Amazon already offer similar solutions. It’s also similar to his 3D images of household items that Google added in his May.

However, adding AR sneaker shopping to the internet’s dominant search engine could still be good news for merchants. Shoppers are using her 3D images 50% more than static images, which presents a huge opportunity for brands, said Danielle Buckley, product director for consumer shopping. I am writing to The Verge in an email. Starting today, any sneaker brand will be able to display their products on Google in his 3D and AR.

Google is also working on technology to make building such 3D models easier, thereby helping merchants save time and money. Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Merchandise at Google delved a little deeper into technology offerings in a September blog post.

Many merchants already have 3D models available, but know that creating these assets is expensive and time consuming, often requiring hundreds of product photos and costly engineering. wrote Rincon. So we announced a new way to build 3D visuals to make this process more efficient and cost-effective. Thanks to advances in machine learning, his 360-degree rotation of sneakers can now be automated using just a handful of still photos (instead of hundreds).

Google’s new AR Beauty feature update includes a library of 148 models in various skin tones.Image: Google

In addition to the new 3D sneakers, Google has also updated its AR beauty features to make them easier to use and more comprehensive. Google says it has rolled out a new photo library with 148 models representing a diverse spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities, and underrepresented skin types. The tech giant claims this will give shoppers more than 2,000 shades of foundation to increase their chances of finding the right fit.

Shoppers simply search for foundation shades on Google and are shown how they look on models with similar skin tones. Customers can then choose which retailer they want to purchase from.

According to Buckley, foundation is the most searched makeup category on Google. However, 41% of his online beauty shoppers return beauty products and cosmetics purchased online due to the wrong color.

Correction Nov 17 10:01AM ET: Google incorrectly told The Verge that Puma would be part of the initial launch. The brand would later join Vans and others. Google regrets the error.

