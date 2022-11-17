German tech company’s new MRI could detect cancer early and save lives





Europe is innovation-savvy, thriving startups, and backing a continent eager for the steady growth of unicorns.

To recognize their contribution, the EU Commission awarded the most promising innovations from EU-funded research and innovation projects with prestigious awards.

The frontrunner for the Innovation Radar Award is a German quantum technology company that could save lives by enabling earlier assessment of response to cancer treatments in a safer way.

NVision does this using its hyperpolarized platform. This is a promising technique for improving the sensitivity of magnetic and chemical tests. This allows standard MRI to provide oncologists with unprecedented early insight into therapeutic effects at the metabolic level.

This is important because tissue changes are visible only months after starting treatment with standard MRI. But on a metabolic MRI, he can see cellular changes within seven days.

Patients found to have resistant tumors can transition to combination therapy or alternatives, while patients found to have sensitive tumors can confidently continue the same treatment. , NVision states reliably on its website.

One of the company’s goals is to make the technology easy to deploy so that it can be integrated into other MRI labs.

NVision is the overall winner of the EUs Innovation Radar Prize, with over 300 applicants narrowed down to a total of 12 finalists.

Growth of European green tech start-ups

As Europe aspires to meet its climate goals, green tech companies have sprung up across the bloc.

The winner in the purpose-driven and green category was Romanian company Svelte.

The company was founded to tackle the challenge of reducing CO2 emissions in large-scale developments while avoiding the depletion of natural resources and on-site production.

If this technology were used in architecture, it would be a big challenge to reduce the cost of design buildings by up to 60%.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Kickstarter category was the Technical University of Madrid, Spain.

With sustainability as its main focus, the university has developed a thermo-photovoltaic battery that generates a combination of heat and electricity on demand and can store surplus renewable energy for long periods of time.

The overall winner of the Innovation Radar Prize will be featured in a special Euronews broadcast later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2022/11/17/this-german-tech-companys-new-mri-could-save-lives-by-detecting-cancer-earlier The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos