Google rolls out new features for Maps, Search, and Shopping • TechCrunch





Google today announced the introduction of a host of new Maps, Search and Shopping features. The company revealed most of the new features at its Search On event in September and is now starting to roll them out to users.

Starting today, users will be able to use search to find their favorite dishes at nearby restaurants. For example, you can search for ‘truffle mac and cheese near me’ to see restaurants near you that have the dish on their menu. Once you’ve found the specific dish you’re looking for, you can get detailed information about its price, ingredients, and more.

Another new search feature uses Google’s multi-search feature to help you find specific foods nearby. Suppose you see something online that looks delicious, but you don’t know what it is or where to find it. Use Lens in the Google app for Android or iOS to take a photo, screenshot your food, or add the word ‘near me’ to find out where it’s sold near you. It is now possible.

Later this year, Google will roll out an update to its Lens AR Translate feature to help users more seamlessly translate text in complex backgrounds. Instead of hiding the original text as it does today, Google erases the text, recreates the pixels underneath it with an AI-generated background, and then overlays the translated text on top of the image.

map

As for the new Maps feature, Google is launching a new visual search experience called Live View in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

Google said in a blog post: “Pick up your phone and tap the camera icon in the search bar to see nearby stores, coffee shops, banks, ATMs, and more. You can see how far you are and how far away you are at a glance.”

If you’re looking for other places, tap a category to find nearby restaurants, bars, dessert shops, parks, and train stations. In addition to displaying information about the location, users can overlay important information about each spot, such as whether the location is busy, whether it is open, and what the price range is.

Another new map feature makes it easier for EV owners to find the best charging stations for their vehicles. Now you can search for “EV charging station” and select the fast charge filter. You can also filter for stations that offer a plug type of EV.

Google also announced that the Accessible Places feature will first launch in the US, Australia, Japan, and the UK in 2020 before expanding globally. If you turn on the ‘accessible places’ setting in the app, a wheelchair icon will appear in places that are wheelchair accessible. See if your location has accessible seating, restrooms, and parking. Google says this feature will also help if you’re using a stroller or cart and want to avoid stairs.

shopping

Google has announced a new AR shopping feature designed to help you easily find your exact foundation match. According to the company, the new photo library includes 148 models representing a diverse spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities, skin types, and more. As a result, shoppers should be able to more easily visualize what different products look like.

“Here’s how it works: Search Google for foundation shades with different prices and brands, such as ‘Armani Luminous Silk Foundation,'” Google explains in a blog post. “Seeing how that foundation looks on models with similar skin tones, including before and after shots, helps me decide which suits me best. Once you’ve found it, simply select the retailer where you’d like to purchase it.”

Users can now even purchase shoes using AR. You can start looking for shoes from brands such as Saucony, VANS and Merrell today. Google says the feature will be compatible with more brands in the future. First, search for your sneaker type, such as “Shop blue VANS sneakers” and tap “View in my space”. Then you’ll be able to spin, zoom, and view the shoes in space to easily see if you like the colors, laces, treads, etc.

