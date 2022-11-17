Semiconductor giant Taiwan considers expanding tax breaks on technology R&D to stay competitive





TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan on Monday proposed wider tax breaks for technology companies’ research and development (R&D). It seeks to maintain its leading position in semiconductor manufacturing as other countries contribute billions of dollars to bolster the chip industry.

The Ministry of Economy has said that Taiwan will be in a tough spot as countries such as the United States, Japan, and South Korea step up tax cuts and subsidies for the chip industry following major disruptions to global supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said staying competitive is essential. .

The proposal is an amendment to the Industrial Innovation Law put forward by the Ministry of Economy to increase the corporate income tax deduction from 15% to 25%. The amendment needs parliamentary approval into law, which the government hopes will come into effect from his January 1st.

“For Taiwan, the current global situation is at a critical juncture, so Taiwan must keep moving forward and continue research and development,” Economy Minister Wang Meihua said at a press conference, adding that the details of the tax cut were still under consideration. Added that it is inside. .

The hit to tax revenue will be worth it, she said.

“The very important thing is that the benefits it generates far outweigh the tax cuts.”

The island is home to the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) (2330.TW), and hundreds of other companies, from chip design firms to packaging and testing. , constitute a complex and well-established supply chain. Firms arranged in clusters along the West Coast.

Tien Wu, chief executive of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (3711.TW), one of the world’s largest semiconductor test and packaging companies, welcomed the proposal.

The next decade will bring “greater challenges” to the chip industry, Wu said in a statement.

“R&D and advanced technology are very important to Taiwan’s competitiveness and next-generation business opportunities.

While the Taiwanese government is committed to keeping state-of-the-art chip manufacturing domestic, it has also backed some companies such as TSMC, which is building new factories in the United States and Japan, Taiwan’s strong international backers. ing.

To secure chip supplies, governments around the world are dangling incentives to bring chip production on land.

In August, the US passed a $52.7 billion landmark chip and science law to make it more competitive with China and less dependent on manufacturers in Taiwan and South Korea.

The legislation authorizing subsidies for US semiconductor production and research already encourages large-scale investment within the United States.

The European Commission has also proposed a €45 billion ($46.6 billion) chip plan this year.

($1 = 0.9653 Euro)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/chip-giant-taiwan-eyes-bigger-tax-breaks-tech-rd-retain-competitive-edge-2022-11-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

