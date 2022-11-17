Stalled claims may benefit from these innovations in workers insurance: Risk and insurance





Virtual reality, artificial intelligence and strategic partnerships are among the leaders driving these innovations in worker compensation.

The health care management landscape for workers’ compensation is becoming increasingly complex as the industry takes into account the changing forces of the post-pandemic world and the nature of work, but the problem remains the same.

To get the go-ahead from all parties involved in a claim, workers’ compensation payers and service providers are embracing novel ideas in ways previously unimaginable.

Technology and Behavioral Health Innovation

Behavioral health issues are always present in worker comps. Optum Associate His Medical His Director Kathleen Fink, PhD, says society’s awareness is growing, and as that awareness improves, the way the work comp industry is perceived is slowly starting to change. increase.

Many years ago there was a change that improved the treatment of psychological problems by making them part of the medical condition. You were treated under a medical condition. We thought it would open doors and help people get the treatment they needed, but unfortunately progress has been very slow.

More recently, however, progress has been steady, especially as the emergence of biopsychosocial models of care in both workers’ compensation and collective health has become apparent, and behavioral health issues such as depression and anxiety There is an increasing use of technology to identify risk of problems.

Companies are investing heavily in tools ranging from virtual reality to automated risk scores.

According to Dorothy Riviere, chief medical officer of Bardavon Health Innovations, all work comp injuries are behavioral health disorders, and it’s becoming recognized as part of work comp, arguing that hasn’t changed. I’m here.

I have been a physical therapist for over 20 years and spend a lot of time with injured workers. Therefore, there was a need to understand the link between physical and behavioral recovery in patients. We always said that if you could get the patient to say that he thinks I would get better, most of your work is done. The rest is to use your skills and knowledge to improve your body.

Bardavon recently acquired PeerWell to further address real-world biopsychosocial problems by providing injured workers with digital-based musculoskeletal injury technology for use in conjunction with the clinical setting. .

beyond the norm

Improving the body has come to include more than the typical methods for innovators in this field. It is almost constant when claims are stagnating, especially as they relate to combined behavioral health and pain management treatments.

Melissa Burke, Vice President and Head of Claims Consolidation Solutions at AmTrust, said: .

Burkes’ organization is prioritizing cognitive-behavioral therapy as the primary treatment for stalled claims with a mental health component, with excellent results.

It is necessary to find out how the injury occurred. In one case, there was an employee who suffered cuts to her face during a robbery of a place, and although her injuries healed, her associated PTSD really prevented her from returning to work. rice field. We had to provide her with those resources and hook her up with someone who could support her. The question is how focused they are on their abilities.

Aside from asking the right questions, health care management professionals are fully committed to using analytics to inform claims reconciliation functions that were once time-consuming and error-prone due to volume. I stopped.

These tools have the added value of increasing the likelihood that adjusters will have the time they need to ask the right questions.

Using the data we have, we were able to use analytics to stratify patients, explained Dr. Fink of Optums Methods.

These data points can all point us in the right direction, such as medication, refills, number of medications, diagnosis, how early or how far we are from the injury. A person may have anxiety related to the injury. Stratification allows interventions, assessments, and subsequent treatments such as coping mechanisms and relaxation techniques, as well as virtual reality for desensitization that allows us to return to the car without the unconscious response of panic. You can do. Better results and non-drug therapy.

VR trend

The use of virtual reality (VR) in particular is likely to drive significant investment in healthcare overall and chronic pain in particular, and the beneficial use of VR in clinical psychology practice is well documented in state-of-the-art research. has been changed.

A 2022 research review published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience found that VR could show significant benefits as a next-generation treatment, especially for exposure-based treatments like the success Dr. Finks’ patients had. understood.

However, the authors say innovative approaches to VR usage still have a long way to go, with persistent cost and access barriers.

Still, VR for chronic pain continues to gain traction. His 2021 narrative review of the Association of Anesthetists journal found that 12 of the 18 studies under consideration reduced acute or chronic pain scores. The types of pain studied also revealed an impressive range. Researchers have used VR in labor, wound dressings, and various chronic pain conditions.

Like Optum, CorVel has successfully embraced VR.

Karen Thomas, CorVel’s director of case management innovation, says it’s very important to start education early on to help people understand their pain and its causes, and be proactive about coping with it, not just medication. said to be important.

CorVel has partnered with Harvard MedTech to offer a combination of virtual reality and behavioral coaching to help you cope with pain, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. This advocates a transition to early intervention, starting with a 24/7 triage nurse and picking up where the triage nurse left off, in addition to the clinical support built into the model.

We use our technology, the Claim Risk Score. Nurses in ongoing care are ahead of the curve, he says, because they record in their system the attitudes, emotions, and beliefs they identify very early on, which can lead to pain management issues. Mr. Thomas explained.

Like Burke and Fink, Thomas’ program, with its holistic approach, has enabled the type of success the workers’ compensation industry admires.

There was a first responder who was recovering well with regards to medical issues but was struggling with depression and anxiety. That began to affect his response to pain, he recalled.

It was escalating and his wife reached out to his case manager about his mental health. We enrolled him in our Connected Care program. With the help of his primary care physician and connected care physician, and with information from CorVel’s pharmacist, they were able to reach out to their primary care physician and create a care plan that included mental health care. With his support and counseling, he was able to turn himself around and return to his job. He and his wife had another child. &

Nina Luckman is a New Orleans-based business journalist focused primarily on the workers’ compensation industry. For the past few years, Nina has been editor of her news site, Louisiana Comp Blog, which she launched in 2014 under the auspices of the Group Self-Insurance Fund.she can be reached at [email protected]

