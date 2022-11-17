Google Maps update shows fast-charging EV stations, new AR views





A charging port is seen on a Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic electric vehicle at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2019.

Mark Brinch | Reuters

Find quick chargers for electric vehicles

If you drive an EV, you can filter charging stations to find the most time-efficient options. So, for example, if you search for “charging stations” in Google Maps, you’ll see a new option that you can filter out to show only “fast charging” stations that are compatible with the plug your car uses. This builds on a previous update that allowed users to search for stations by plug compatibility.

Find stations with fast chargers (left) and EV-compatible plugs (right).

Google

Fast charging includes stations with chargers of 50kW or more. The update is available in countries where EV charging stations are available, according to Google.

New AR features coming to Google Maps

Search with Live View will begin rolling out in six cities next week.

Google

Google Maps has also received an update to its augmented reality tools. Starting next week, you’ll be able to use your phone’s camera to find out what’s around you using a feature called ‘Find in Live View’.

For example, hold your phone up and tap the map’s camera icon to see nearby landmarks, parks, hotels, restaurants, bars, banks, and ATMs. It also shows information such as how busy the place is, whether it’s open, price range, and ratings from Google Maps users.

The feature will launch first in six major cities: New York, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tokyo, and Paris.

Google adds wheelchair accessibility info to world map

The ability to view wheelchair accessible locations is now available globally on Android and iOS.

Google

Google has expanded the Accessible Places feature, which displays a wheelchair accessible icon on your business profile, to all global markets. Starting in 2020, this option will be available in the US, Australia, UK, and Japan. Google stressed that the feature could also help people walking with strollers and carts. Available before visiting a specific location. The accessibility indicator is provided by the business owner and his Google Maps user.

