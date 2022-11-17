Can technology save us from the worst effects of climate change? It looks bad – Harvard Gazette





Can technology save us from the worst effects of climate change? Probably not, new research reports. Evidence from US Agriculture published last month in the Quarterly Journal of Economics.

The study shows that we can’t simply innovate how we get out of danger, says co-author Jacob Moscona, an award fellow in economics, history, and political science at Harvard University.

Technological innovation has responded strongly to rising temperatures. Shifting focus to crops and regions most impacted by climate change, focusing on more adaptable technologies such as heat-resistant seeds. All this helped farmers adapt. But the idea that new technologies are about to fully mitigate the economic impacts of climate change, even in wealthy countries like the United States, appears to contradict existing data, Moscona said.

Researchers estimate that since 1960, the development of new technologies has mitigated about 20% of the potential economic damage from climate change. Whether that is considered a significant amount or negligible varies. As paper co-author and Prize Fellow Karthik Sastry pointed out, there are efficiencies on both sides. There is a clear potential to develop technological solutions to pressing environmental problems. And our largely free-market system, where innovation pursues potential profits, can be a powerful force. On the other hand, 20% he is not 100%. The collective forces of the biotech industry have acted against the collective forces of climate change, but they have clearly not solved the problem.

In addition, it was confirmed that even with this relaxation, the damage was accumulating. The effects of climate change can be seen in farmers’ testimonials and production data, Moscona said.

Looking ahead, the research team estimated that technology is expected to mitigate 13% of projected economic damage by 2100. A paradigm shift in the way innovation happens, he said, could make it easier to mitigate some of the harm coming. It could mean that corn varieties are much easier to make.

He added that there is certainly evidence that innovation is truly dynamic. It’s changing and responding to some of these threats.

But Moscona said the study looked at U.S. agriculture, which is a best-case scenario. The incentives to do so will not always be the same.The public sector can actually see the demand and respond.

Even new technology developed in the United States does not always help the world situation. Agricultural techniques are designed for specific environments, he said.

Sastry agreed. Heat tolerant corn, designed to help Indiana farmers adapt, doesn’t fare well out of the bag in India as one example, which Jacob and I are investigating in other studies. The pests and pathogens in these environments can be completely different. Responding to local conditions like this is a big part of the biotechnology development process, he said.

This study provides fairly strong evidence that we really want to take innovation into account when thinking about estimating the economic impacts of climate change, but also on adapting economic production to increasingly extreme environments. Sometimes, Moskona said, you can’t rely on innovation alone.

Both agree that the most effective action is to reduce emissions. Even in the United States, technology is not going to mitigate much of the damage from climate change, Moskona said. Meanwhile, cutting emissions now could have big consequences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2022/11/can-tech-save-us-from-worst-of-climate-change-effects-doesnt-look-good/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

