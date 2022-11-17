Is Google Search Getting Worse?





Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, Google’s 20th employee and former leader of the search team, said the company was concerned about the quality of the web deteriorating.

This comment was made in a recent podcast episode of Freakonomics, examining whether the quality of Google search has declined over the years. The episode also featured comments from former Google executives such as Sridhar Ramaswamy, head of the search advertising business, who retired in 2018, and Jeremy Stoppelman, his CEO of Yelp.

Search issues. Some of the problems Google faces with search include poor search result quality and the need to include search terms like “Reddit” in queries to find human-written answers. One problem is the rise of AI-generated pages that manipulate Google’s algorithms to appear near the top of search results, even if the page quality is moderate. Google has attempted to address this issue by updating its search algorithm to filter out pages it deems “useless”.

what google says. “I think Internet quality has taken a hit,” Mayer said. “When I joined Google, we had about 30 million web pages, so it was relatively easy to crawl them all and index them all. It sounds like a lot, but it’s small. Today. I think there was a time when Google saw over a trillion URLs.”

When asked if URL inflation caused poor search results, Mayer replied:

“When we see the quality of our search results declining, it’s natural to blame Google and wonder why it’s bad. It’s just a window to the web.” The real question is why is the web getting worse?

google solution. His one way Google has tried to address the overall decline in quality is by supplementing its index of 1 trillion web pages with its own content. Ask a simple question about cooking, the age of politicians and actors, or the best podcasts and you may see what Mayer calls inline results, or what Google calls featured snippets. A bit of text that answers your question right there on the search results page without having to click a link.

Mayer’s response:

“I think Google is hesitant to send users out onto the web, and to me it points to the natural tension they’re saying, we’re leaving them on our page.” ”

advertising side. In response to referencing the famous quote that hosts provide incentives for poor quality search results with ad revenue, Google VP of Search Liz Reid responded:

“We take great pride in not only providing high-quality results, but also being ad-free. I have had a very strong culture of not being seen, you can’t pay to change the way things are displayed, these results are very pure and to make sure that’s the case That’s why the quality of the search we provide runs apart from the ads, in fact, relevant ads are so helpful to people that people often click on them and If people don’t click on a search result, they won’t get paid.You won’t get paid just for showing it.But basically what you can do in the search results is the impact of your ads. We do not accept search results.

8 years of experimentation. Mayer and other Google employees were concerned that showing ads in search results would degrade the user experience. So she helped design an experiment to see how true that was.

I said, “99% of users will receive ads, and 1% of users will not see ads.” It’s a different search health indicator, and we were able to understand it because it felt like searchers were using the search engine. ”

In 2000, the experiment progressed, with 99% of Google searchers seeing ads and 1% not seeing ads. After that, Google forgot about the experiment.

Mayer continued:

“I think in 2008, one of my colleagues came to me and said, ‘We have this problem. I’m very upset because I’m paying but I’m assigned to this issue.It’s an group called No Ads at All that neither shows ads nor makes sure they’re running I can’t, and I remember feeling like I went blank at my desk when I heard this, and they were like, ‘Apparently.'”

Mayer wanted to analyze it before they turned it off.

result. What Mayer and her team found was that users who saw the ad did her 3% more searches than those who didn’t see the ad. They concluded that there was a substantial difference in people actually liking Google search results more and doing more searches with ads than without ads over a longer period of time.

Dig deeper. You can listen to the full episode of Freekonomics here.

why you care. Google derives about 80% of its revenue from advertising. But if the search results are of poor quality, users will go elsewhere, such as her TikTok. It’s easy to see how the need to stay relevant will cost you in the long run.

Nicole Farley is the editor of Search Engine Land, covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital her marketing, MBA, and true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.

