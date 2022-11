Technical jobs that provide new opportunities for people with disabilities

A team of workers from Makeables, the employment arm of disability service provider Multicap, are trained to conduct critical toll collection technology validation activities.

Transurbans Queensland Public Relations Senior Manager Ruth Moody said the partnership has created opportunities for people with disabilities to develop their skills using cutting-edge technology.

We know technology is facilitating new jobs and careers, and the future of the workplace should include people with disabilities, Mrs. Moody said.

Our approach is helping these workers realize their potential, including leveraging their unique skill sets.

Delivered in partnership with Q-Free, a global innovator of intelligent transportation systems, our revolutionary road toll collection technology and cameras use automation to capture vehicle and license plate details, allowing teams to is reviewed as part of regular technical audits.

Moody said it will provide Multicap employees with an opportunity to gain insight into the world of technology and develop the skills to understand how technology can help keep people moving. I am excited.

We all deserve the opportunity to enjoy meaningful work and hope that more Australian businesses will see greater potential in hiring people with disabilities.

Tony Burns, Hires General Manager of Multicaps, said the opportunity is aimed at improving the quality of life for people with disabilities and their families.

Mr. Burns is committed to providing meaningful employment opportunities to the employees he supports.

Our unique combination of social enterprise and commercial relationships allows us to partner with many brands and help them grow sustainably.

Multicap employees were selected for this task after expressing an interest in working with systems and technology.

Program participant and Multicap-supported employee Adam Abouelola is thrilled to be participating.

I am excited and happy to learn new skills to work as part of the Q-Free and Transurban partnership.

My goal is to be independent at work.

As work environments become increasingly automated, the skills Multicap provides to these workers provides opportunities to adapt skills to meet employee needs and opportunities that may not be available in mainstream work environments. Helps you keep going.

Silje Troseth, General Manager of Q-Free Australia, said the project began with Transurban and Q-Free working together on sustainability projects to create social value.

It was important that the work we deliver to MulitCap was done on a regular basis and at the core of our technology delivery in order to deliver continuous, sustainable and meaningful work.

This is a great example of how we can drive change, raise awareness and inspire other Australian businesses on the potential of social sourcing and social impact.

