Google’s Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 Pro are both on sale at the lowest prices





Hey Nelly! The early Black Friday deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and others have been around for a while, but things really feel like they’re picking up steam today. Here’s an early deal that Google originally teased. This means you have a lot of money to save on your Pixel stuff.

From top to bottom, the flagship Pixel 7 Pro retails for $749 ($150 off) directly from Target, Best Buy, Amazon and Google. It’s Google’s new top-of-the-range phone with a triple camera setup (wide, ultra wide with macro, and telephoto) and is ranked among the best phones available today, making it the lowest price yet for Google’s new top-of-the-range phone. The excellent Android device also has a very large 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED and the latest Tensor G2 CPU for Google’s AI-powered features like the excellent Recorder app exclusive to Pixel.

But if that’s too much phone for you, the entry-level Pixel 7 is also on sale for a very attractive $499 ($100 off) at Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Google. It has the same Google-designed Tensor G2 chip, a still-somewhat-large 6.3-inch screen that goes up to a respectable 90Hz, and two of the three cameras from the Pro (omitting the 5x telephoto). It’s a great overall package if you don’t need all the specs, or if the Pro is too big.Read our Pixel 7 and 7 Pro reviews.

By the way, if you’ve traded in an older Pixel phone, it’s worth checking out what Google has to offer for which new phone. Trade in a good Pixel 6 for $479 for a $499 Pixel 7?

$749

The Pixel 7 Pro includes a great and reliable camera system, great everyday performance, and some neat extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it’s a bit cheaper than your average top-tier flagship.

$499

The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard Pixel model with Google’s second-generation Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultra-wide camera.

Google’s next notable deal is the new Pixel Watch, which retails for $299.99 at Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and Google. Brand new smartwatches don’t always drop $50 off a month after launch, so if you’ve been tempted by Google’s sleek wearables before, it might be time to take the plunge.

The Pixel Watch is Google’s first true attempt to build its own wearable in-house. With a little battery life left, it might not have gotten you out of the park on your first try, but it’s a very capable smartwatch for wrist notifications and fitness tracking. It also looks pretty sharp and unique with its domed glass case. Also, not all watches need to be big choppers on the wrist, so respect should be given to opting for the undersized 41mm case.

Read our review and check out our great Versus video comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

$299.99

Google’s first in-house smartwatch features a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. Get 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music.

Google’s current Pixel Buds Pro deal means these fantastic earbuds are back at a record low $149.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, Target and Google. In fact, this deal was already highlighted on Wellbots a day ago as a bit exclusive (you know that if you subscribe to the Verge Deals newsletter), but now it’s everywhere. That said, Wellbots sweetens the deal slightly by discounting an additional $142.50 if you use promo code 50VERGE at checkout (until stock runs out).

The Pixel Buds Pro are great noise canceling earbuds with great sound quality and a really good mic for voice calls. It’s also one of the few earbuds available in a variety of fun pastel colors, in addition to black and white, and supports multipoint connectivity for pairing with multiple devices. Frankly, you’ll have to spend significantly more than this current deal to get your hands on the Pixel Buds Pro’s overhead earbuds.Read our review.

$142.5

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the first earbuds with ANC. It has all the impressive sound, great battery life and great comfort without the connectivity issues of previous models. Get an additional $7.49 off the already discounted price when you use offer code 50VERGE at Wellbots.

Well, here’s another great deal that goes beyond just Google. If you want more horsepower in your laptop, we recommend Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro CPU. Great laptops are available on Amazon today, with options for just $1,999.99 for a base configuration with 512 GB of storage, or $2,199.99 for an expanded 1 TB of storage. Both of these prices reflect a $500 discount, which is the highest sale ever seen on his M1 generation of his MacBook Pro (the previous high was $400). was a discount).

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the perfect laptop for any content creator or creative type with an intensive video, photography or design workflow. Most of the ports you need are built-in, including an SDXC card slot, HDMI output, three Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C ports, and a triumph of MagSafe charging. And did we mention that it has excellent battery life? Certainly a slam dunk at this price point.Read our review.

$1999.99

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse powered by Apple’s latest silicon. The configurable 16-inch screen on either the M1 Pro or M1 Max can be rented out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its huge number of ports.

Now that the Xbox Series S is $50 cheaper for the holiday season, let’s talk Microsoft and another solid gaming hardware deal for PC gaming fans. The recently launched Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller is currently on sale at Newegg for $99.99 ($30 off) when you use offer code 5BBFBYA5372 at checkout. Alternatively, you can get a digital copy of Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox from Antonline via eBay for $109.99.

The pricier Xbox Elite Series 2 controller remains one of the best options for an ultra-luxury premium gamepad for Xbox and PC gamers, but the Elite Series 2 Core offers a more affordable take. The Elite Core features the same formula with a solid build, internal rechargeable battery, hair-trigger shoulder buttons, and four customizable rear paddles, with a two-tone black and white paint job instead. It comes at a low price of $129.99. $179.99. What you don’t get with the Core is an added accessory (which can be purchased separately for $59.99) and a shorter 90-day period than the regular Elite controller had until Microsoft extended it due to repeated hardware issues. Guaranteed.

$99.99

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller is functionally identical to the more expensive Elite Series 2, but doesn’t come with an extra directional pad, back paddle, thumbstick, or charging case. Right now, Newegg has the Elite Series 2 Core for his $99.99 when you use code5BBFBYA5372 at checkout.

Other tantalizing early Black Friday deals:

If you can’t buy a game controller for $100, Amazon sells the standard Xbox Wireless Controller for just $39.99 ($20 off). A sleek camouflage special edition colorway is also available on Amazon for $45 (approximately $25 off), and the silver Moonshift Special Edition is just $49.99 ($20 off). Man, Microsoft really knows what they’re doing when it comes to cool controller colors. Want to mess around with mobile game streaming on the cheap? Microsoft sells the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip 2 for just $5.99 ($9 off). This handy accessory lets you attach your phone to your Xbox controller for mobile cloud and in-home game streaming from your console or PC via apps like Steam Link. These are great for testing the waters before buying an expensive mobile controller like the Backbone One. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition is available for Xbox at just $9.99 ($40 off) on the Xbox Store. If you have an Xbox Series X/S console, you can buy it for as low as this chip and get a free next-gen update on December 14th. Apple’s newly released 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 CPU is priced at $729 ($70 off) on Amazon. Please read our review. Please read our review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/11/17/23464138/google-black-friday-pixel-watch-macbook-pro-xbox-deal-sale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos