Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are currently on sale for Black Friday discounts of up to $150.





For the first time ever, Google’s newest and arguably the best Android smartphone ever is on sale at a special price and absolutely no strings attached. That’s right, no need to trade in anything, open a new service line with a particular mobile network operator, or choose a carrier to prepay and use his new stock Android-powered handset. As $150. Also, there are no gift cards, coupons or related giveaways of any kind. With Best Buy, bargain hunters can minimize their early holiday spending in the easiest way imaginable.

All you need to do is order your preferred Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro storage configuration in your favorite color today without carrier activation. The retailer takes $100 and $150 off the list price of the two Tensor G2 powerhouses without asking a question.

Are these the best Black Friday Pixel deals available at the time of this writing? Definitely! Will they stay that way through the long holiday season, from actual Black Friday on November 25th and Cyber ​​Monday on November 28th to Christmas and New Year? We wouldn’t be surprised if that happened, as Google’s “regular-sized” 6.3-inch Pixel 7 could be the most affordable phone possible, at $499 instead of $599 for the unlocked 128GB variant. It has a reasonably smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, good battery life, a very capable camera and, of course, absolutely excellent software support. The same software support policy ensures timely updates for Android 14, 15, and 16 (at least), of course, for the giant $749+ Pixel 7 Pro. It comes with his state-of-the-art 120Hz 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, even longer battery life than its brother, and an excellent rear-shooting setup. It combines a 50MP primary camera with a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. Local digital hoarding ro om, the vanilla Pixel 7 is only available in two versions, but with 256GB of storage set it’s $100 more than the phone’s starting price of $499 at the moment.

