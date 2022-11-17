Google Pixel 7 phones drop to lowest since launch





The Google Pixel smartphone sale has started, and finally the new 7 series has also dropped in price!

Google Pixel 7 phones just hit the market in October 2022, but they’ve already seen significant price cuts ahead of Black Friday. Save up to $150 on his Pixel phone brand new if you buy from Amazon. This is a pretty good deal, especially since the smartphone is completely unlocked.

Whether you like the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, Google has you covered with these Amazon discounts, so get your brand new phone today!

Get your Black Friday Pixel deals!

Google Pixel phones are now cheaper than Amazon. Some ever, some for a long time. Let’s see how much we can pay for these!

google pixel 7 google pixel 7

The 256GB Pixel 7 version is also $100 cheaper than usual on Amazon.

The new Google Pixel 7 smartphone runs Android 13 and features Google Tensor G2. They’re super fast, sleek, and take great pictures. This is a 6.3 inch smartphone with great colors, very responsive and all the apps you need. The phone is equipped with a dual camera system on the back, featuring 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro

Lowest price since launch

Pixel 7 Pro is now $150 off for all storage sizes from 128GB to 512GB.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the company’s new flagship. It’s a sleek phone with a great camera packed with fun features. As you can see from our Pixel 7 Pro review here at MUO, we love this phone.It comes with 12GB of RAM and three storage options, namely 128/256/512GB, each with its own promotional price. . This is the phone we recommend in heartbeats, so get it for yourself! rice field.

Google Pixel 6 series

The Pixel 7 isn’t the only smartphone available at great prices this Black Friday. The entire 6 series is also on sale.

We hope this discount will appeal to you as well as us, no matter what Google Pixel smartphone you want to get.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/black-friday-google-pixel-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos