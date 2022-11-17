Qualcomm unveils latest flagship Snapdragon chip and new AI platform TechCrunch





It’s that time of year again. During the day he could drop 20 degrees, and in sunny Hawaii he was stuck indoors as people watched Qualcomm unveil new chips and reference designs. The Snapdragon Summit is his one time in the year when component makers make big plans for next year ahead of the CES and MWC holiday scrums and product deluge.

It’s the ideal time to spice up the industry with some timeline news items. Many of the major manufacturers have effectively finished making hardware announcements for this year, and things won’t really hit the ground running for another few months.

The big news, of course, is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is the chip that will power the majority of next year’s flagship Android handsets. At least until the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 rolls out sometime in mid-2023.

Qualcomm has put AI/ML at the heart of its modern system-on-chip, which should come as no surprise to those who have been following the field for the past few years. Centered around the new Hexagon Processor (which is a trademark of Qualcomm), the new system-on-chip promises up to 4.35x improvements in things like natural language processing.

This is thanks to the industry’s only micro-tile inference technology, which can power features such as real-time multilingual translation, the company writes. This means you can talk to language translators and have them translate into multiple languages ​​running these complex networks.

Computational photography is another big element there. The system is able to recognize and segment different aspects of the image before taking the picture. Using a portrait as an example, divide the hair, clothes, background and face into different segments. This is a feature that definitely exists in imaging products such as portrait mode where depth sensing is important.

The first devices with Gen 2 are expected to arrive before the end of the year. The list of phone makers that have signed up for SoC include ASUS, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMAGIC, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU and ZTE.

This week’s highlight is the arrival of Qualcoms’ new augmented reality chip, the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1. This component is designed to power the new generation of slim AR wearables. A low power solution that spans different parts of the glasses for better weight distribution.

Qualcoms’ Hugo Swart said in the release: Due to the different technical and physical requirements of VR/MR and AR, Snapdragon AR2 is another metaverse-defining platform in the XR portfolio to help OEM partners revolutionize AR glasses.

The list of manufacturers developing hardware on this platform includes Lenovo, LG, Nreal, OPPO, Pico, QONOQ, Rokid, Sharp, TCL, Vuzix and Xiaomi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/11/17/qualcomm-debuts-latest-flagship-snapdragon-chip-and-a-new-ai-platform/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos