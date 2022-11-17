Big tech dream jobs lose their luster amid mass layoffs





For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter have set the gold standard for success in technology. Employees wanted to work under innovative leaders, enjoy an expansive campus that caters to all needs, and use their talents to build the world’s most impactful technology.

But in recent years, especially with the pandemic, cracks in the façade have begun to reveal the shortcomings of each company, from data breaches to worker abuse lawsuits to management turmoil.

And with the latest layoffs at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, and others occurring within weeks, it’s enough to hurt the once-admired dream company that everyone wanted to work for. There is a possibility.

For example, after Twitter laid off 3,700 employees on November 4, 11% of its remaining employees said they believed the company would thrive under Elon Musk’s management. From November 7th to her 10th (blind users must provide their work email address, title and employer when joining the platform and reconfirm their account You may be asked to

Only 2% said they would recommend Twitter to a friend as an employer, and 1% believe their company treated employees with dignity and empathy during layoffs.

After Meta laid off 11,000 employees on Nov. 9, 31% of its remaining employees said they would recommend their employer to a friend, and 55% believed the company acted cautiously during layoffs. According to a survey of 1,179 US Meta workers, Nov. 10-11

Beyond public scrutiny and scandals, news of layoffs can have a huge impact on whether people say a particular company is a good place to work, and the latest dramatic layoffs are It could be an indication that Silicon Valley’s Big Tech darling is losing its luster.

Companies face ‘reputational risk’ during layoffs

Rick Chen, head of PR at Blind, said the layoffs created a clear “reputational risk” and “brand hit for employers.”

He cites Snap as an example, which laid off 20% of its staff, or about 1,000 people, in August.

Before layoffs, between 75% and 85% of Snap employees surveyed said they would recommend their employer to a friend. But after layoffs, that trust dropped to 30% of Snap employees who recommended their employer to a friend.

“Clearly the layoffs have changed the perception of Snap as an employer of choice. I know you are giving.”

An employer’s brand reputation is a big deal for tech workers who know their skills are in demand. Nearly 90% say employer brand is important when considering a new job, and nearly 80% say it doesn’t apply to skills beyond that. A July survey of 950 people by Dice, a career site for tech workers, found that he works for a company with a bad reputation.

Chen says it’s not just the layoffs themselves that matter, but how they’re handled. Will laid-off employees receive severance pay? Was the news communicated in a timely and clear manner? Did employees feel they were being treated with empathy?

The leader also has only one shot to get it right. “I’ve seen some investors recommend that if you’re going to do a layoff, fire it once, let it go deep, and let it sit,” Chen says. “Looking at the reaction of the blinds, I think the advice is correct.”

He cites Robinhood as an example, cutting staff by 9% in April and another 23% by August.

“By the second round of layoffs, their reputation hadn’t recovered from the start,” Chen said, and Blind conducted a follow-up survey to see if employee sentiment had recovered. I added that I have not.

‘The tide is shifting’ around what is considered the ‘gold standard’ for tech jobs

Dice CEO Art Zeile says that for the last 10 to 20 years, “Having Google, Microsoft, Amazon, etc. on your resume has been the gold standard.” “There is no question about it.”

But these days, “the tide is turning” around what employees want more than name recognition. One Shift: Nearly 60% of tech workers want to work from home 100% of their time, according to a Dice survey, even though many companies have resumed their return-to-office efforts this year. thinking about.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, tech workers left costly neighborhoods around Silicon Valley, Seattle and New York City, and instead headed to growing cities like Austin, Texas, where tech-related salaries are even higher. says Zeile.Salt Lake City; or Charlotte, North Carolina

“The combination of layoffs and certain companies with old-fashioned thinking around working in an office will damage their reputations and eliminate that interest among tech workers,” says Zeile. . Thanks to the ubiquity of remote work, he says, people are realizing that “you don’t have to be in Silicon Valley to have a great tech career.”

Companies from Google to Meta have also cut back on the campus luxuries that have become synonymous with the Silicon Valley work experience, like free meals and laundry services.

Without the fun add-on, companies will have to convince workers by offering job security, learning opportunities and the ability to make an impact, an increasingly high priority for tech workers, Chen said. say.

So far, Google, Atlassian, Salesforce and TikTok remain the “employers of choice” among blind tech workers, as some companies have faced turmoil in recent weeks.

“Some of these Disneyland-esque amenities will certainly be gone,” Chen says. and the scale and impact they can achieve in their work.”

Tech workers still have plenty of options despite layoffs

Tech-skilled workers remain in high demand, whether in the tech industry or not. As of October, there were 317,000 open tech jobs in the U.S., up from about 200,000 per month before the pandemic, and 250,000 open tech jobs posted per month, she says.

Most of the employers he works with say that hiring for certain roles, especially data science, cybersecurity or cloud engineering, is still incredibly difficult and that recruiters are leaving jobs affected by layoffs. He said he was trying to bring people together.

The success of companies experiencing layoffs may hinge on how willing tech job seekers are to take risks despite recession fears, says a longtime tech executive. says Daphne E. Jones, founder of The Board Curator, a consultancy that prepares senior leaders. on a paid board. “If job security is what you want, you can be a giant fish in a small pond.” If innovation is your thing, [Big Tech] The company hasn’t lost its luster. “

Overall, despite the dramatic headline, Chen said: Either they maintain the employer brand they have built, or they don’t manage it at all. “

