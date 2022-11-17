Epic: Google paid hundreds of millions of game companies not to develop competing app stores





Carrie – In new court filings this week, Epic Games argues that multi-million dollar Google paid video game companies like Activision won’t develop app stores meant to compete with Google’s own app store. .

Information not recently redacted is part of Epic’s antitrust lawsuit against Google regarding restrictions and fees (up to 30%) that Google imposes on developers selling through the Google Play Store.

Epic, which launched its own app store in 2018, also renewed a similar antitrust lawsuit against Apple this week, appealing in federal court in California.

The move by Google was part of something called “Project Hug,” Epic said. Epic said it stepped up its legal battle with Google in October and released unredacted information on Thursday. Epic and its world-famous Fortnite game have been banned from both Apple’s and Google’s app stores, triggering the first lawsuits.

An unredacted copy of the information has been provided to WRAL TechWire. Google has previously denied Epic’s claims.

Epic vs. Apple: Judge Skeptical of Cary’s Antitrust Claims

Epic describes Google’s move as an “unreasonable trade restriction.”

“Google has entered into anti-competitive agreements, including but not limited to the Project Hug Agreement, to prevent competitors from accessing differentiated content that is critical to the success of our app stores. At that time, Google had Project Hug deals with at least 24 top developers under its Games Velocity Program and Apps Velocity Program, many or all of whom have been vocal about Google’s business model or how We look for potential opportunities to change our business model,” said Epic.

How to read the agreement

“Through agreements and understandings (joint agreements), including but not limited to Google’s Project Hug initiative, including but not limited to the Games Velocity Program in various iterations, Google will pay potential competitors. , induced them to agree not to distribute their apps on Android by competing with their competitors in any other way, either through their own competing app stores or by distributing directly to the Google Play Store.” Filing said.

“Specifically, Google has identified the ‘most at-risk’ developers. . .we approached each systematically by proposing agreements to prevent developers from opening competing stores or distributing apps outside of the Google Play store. “

Google points out that Activision Blizzard received $360 million over three years from January 2020.

Riot Games said, “We paid approximately $30 million in March 2020.

Other game developers were also paid, according to Epic.

Epic seeks to expand lawsuit against Google over deals with app store developers

“For example, according to an internal Google email sent by Google’s Managing Director of Global Partnerships to other Google executives in October 2019, Activision Blizzard, Inc.[ABK]is one of the world’s largest game developers and the creator of some of the world’s most popular games. Titles like Candy Crush and Call of Duty told Google they were considering starting their own competing Android app stores, but the decision was “to find the right deal/solution with Google. Google then entered into a three-year deal with ABK, signed on January 24, 2020, with Google agreeing to pay ABK approximately $360 million. ” said Epic.[ABK}oneofthelargestgamedevelopersintheworldandthecreatorofworldwidepopulartitlessuchasCandyCrushandCallofDutytoldGooglethatitwasconsideringstartingitsowncompetingAndroidappstorebutthatthedecisiondependedonwhetherit’canfindtherightdeal/solutionwithGoogle’Googlesubsequentlyenteredintoathree-yearagreementwithABKwhichwassignedonJanuary242020pursuedimatelypictopicrepaymenttopickrementtowhichGooglethatapproximately0”[ABK}oneofthelargestgamedevelopersintheworldandthecreatorofworldwidepopulartitlessuchasCandyCrushandCallofDutytoldGooglethatitwasconsideringstartingitsowncompetingAndroidappstorebutthatthedecisiondependedonwhetherit‘canfindtherightdeal/solutionwithGoogle’Googlesubsequentlyenteredintoathree-yearagreementwithABKwhichwassignedonJanuary242020pursuanttowhichGoogleagreedtopayABKapproximately0million”Epicsays

“As another example, Riot Games, Inc. (Riot), another top game developer looking to launch a competing app store, signed a one-year Project Hug deal with Google on March 9, 2020. $30 million and Riot will not release any initial or exclusive titles in any other app store and will not maintain parity of content, features, functionality and promotions between titles on the Google Play Store and any other app store. Google understands that Riot will not launch a competing Android app store like ABK, and without the ability to offer a dedicated Riot app in that store, Riot gave up in exchange for millions of dollars (see 200 above).To date, Riot has not entered the Android app distribution market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wraltechwire.com/2022/11/17/epic-google-paid-gaming-firms-hundreds-of-millions-to-not-develop-competing-app-stores/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos