Technology puts a huge strain on the environment.This small country may have some of the answers





Lysafoss hydroelectric power station in Iceland.

Image: Landsvirkjun

I am standing in an underground cavern at the Lysafoss hydroelectric power plant, almost deafening as thousands of liters of water flow through pipes into the power plant’s turbines, producing so much electricity in the process. sound.

And just a few hours ago, I was looking out over what felt like a lunar landscape, with tall columns of hot steam swirling in the air from the Helishey Power Station, one of the world’s largest geothermal power stations. .

Welcome to Iceland. It has a series of hydroelectric and geothermal facilities, each accounting for 70% and he nearly 30% of the country’s energy production (there is also a bit of wind power).

While the rest of Europe is struggling with high gas prices and contemplating winter blackouts, Iceland is making use of its natural resources, such as hydroelectric power stations operated by Landsvirkjun and geothermal facilities operated by ON Power. , uses 100% renewable energy. It fuels everything from homes to cars to data centers.

Helischey Power Station is the largest in Iceland.

Image: On Power

While these large-scale developments are exciting and pioneering, they are also potentially important to the technical professionals charged with reducing an organization’s carbon footprint and increasing its green credentials.

Technology has the power to change our lives for the better, but our growing reliance on data is putting a huge strain on the environment.

Also, spending on technology will increase next year.And this old favorite is still top priority

It is estimated that the IT industry accounts for about 3% of global carbon emissions. Data centers (45%) are the largest source of greenhouse gases in the IT sector.

Our constant demand for information puts more upward pressure on the environment and risks further increases in emissions. So is there a way to meet these demands in a more sustainable way?

A group of companies in Iceland, far north of Europe, provide power installations, data centers and submarine cables, and believe their combined resources offer a greener alternative.

Tate Cantrell, CTO of Verne Global, a data center company whose facilities run on 100% sustainable energy sources, including hydroelectric and geothermal energy in Iceland, helped lead the effort. I’m one of those people.

According to Cantrell, a growing number of professionals in large companies are realizing the fact that sustainability is not only important to their boards, but also to the end customers who use their products.

Consumers do not want the activities of the companies producing these goods to undermine the principles of environmental protection, and technology is a big part of their production processes.

Verne Global’s data center facility in Iceland utilizes sustainable resources.

Image: Verne Global

A survey by consultant Deloitte found that consumers rank reducing waste and reducing carbon footprint in manufacturing processes as their top five environmentally sustainable or ethical initiatives.

Some companies have already recognized the role IT plays in their production processes. Cantrell cites the example of one of his longtime Verne customers, BMW.

“They chose us in 2012 not only because we are building the next generation of sustainable cars, but because they recognize that the data center is part of the raw material that makes up the car. Because I wanted to prove to the world that I was the only one,” he says.

Cantrell said the move to sustainable computing power as part of the production process is not a slowing trend, and other companies in the manufacturing and financial sectors are making similar moves. .

This is also recognized by Gisli Kr., Chief Commercial Officer of data center specialists atNorth, which has been delivering high-performance computing at scale since 2009.

“Today, environmentally sustainable computing is available at a low cost. Our customers are enterprise customers, and this is a mainstream enterprise conversation.”

A high-performance computing facility in Iceland.

Image: At North

Affordable and sustainable power shortages in mainland Europe have led to a growing number of professionals looking to run their workloads efficiently and cost-effectively, making Iceland may consider. So what’s the catch?

One of the key hurdles is latency. Iceland is a long way from mainland Europe, and this distance is important when submarine cables transport data back and forth to make critical, sometimes real-time, business decisions.

Gisli Kr. recognizes that very low latency will be important for some professionals, such as those involved in high frequency trading.

However, he believes that up to 95% of applications can be effectively run from Iceland. He encourages business leaders to “zoom out” and think about what latency is acceptable for their business.

“It takes courage,” he says. “One of our financial services customers decided to put their data in a lower carbon footprint geography. They have three data centers in the UK and mainland Europe with very high latency between sites. They moved 1/3 of their workloads to Iceland and when they went live they found that the total cost of ownership of the workloads was lower in Iceland than in their previous location .”

This financial company put a tremendous amount of work into making their application work with low latency. The company now runs its analytical applications out of Iceland, reducing costs and carbon footprint.

Additionally, the company’s commitment to application optimization has enabled these tools to be deployed anywhere in the world, making the application stack more flexible and resilient.

PepsiCo is also working with start-ups to open up new sources of innovation.this is how

Experts note further increases in data speeds next year when telecommunications expert and submarine cable operator Farice launches IRIS, the third and latest data connection between Iceland and Europe. is needed.

Farice CEO orvarur Sveinsson said the project to create this third cable has been in the works for a long time, with much of the effort behind the scenes to establish the 1,750 km long cable. says.

“It took four years, but we don’t see much of the work. The cable is designed in the United States, and we see the cable land on shore. Then the ship sets sail and lays the cable. ”

Laying of the Icelandic submarine cable.

Image: Faris

All this effort should pay off greatly. About two-thirds of Farice’s cabling capacity is currently used in data centers. New cables increase capacity and speed.

The current latency for data traveling between Reykjavik and London is 18 ms each way. IRIS reduces the one-way delay to London to 15 ms and to Ireland to about 10.5 ms.

“Reduced latency means Iceland is closer to Europe, even though it’s far north,” says Sveinsson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/tech-is-putting-a-big-strain-on-the-environment-this-tiny-country-may-have-part-of-the-answer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos