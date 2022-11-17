Choosing between Apigee, API Gateway, and Cloud Endpoints





Apigee is Google Cloud’s API management product that enables organizations to build, manage, and secure APIs for any use case, environment, and scale. With Apigee, you can operate in any environment (on-premises, Google Cloud, or hybrid) with enhanced scale, security, and automation. Apigee includes advanced enterprise features such as security features such as bot and misconfigured API detection, tools to package and monetize digital assets as APIs, flexible runtime support, developer portals, governance policies, and more. I’m here. Apigee offers two pricing models. Pay-as-you-go pricing to manage your own costs with no upfront costs, and multiple subscription tiers to keep your costs predictable.

When is it best?

Apigee is designed for almost any use case, but for APIs that have very high API volume, require high reliability and enterprise-grade security, or are exposed to third parties or partners as part of your business. Of particular value to our dependent customers.

Many organizations manage a large and growing number of APIs that are often deployed across multi-cloud environments and distributed architectures. This is especially common in large organizations that rely on APIs to modernize legacy applications without slowing development. For these use cases, Apigees’ flexible deployment options, consistent governance, and robust tools for managing the full API lifecycle are essential to managing APIs consistently at scale.

Maintaining high API uptime, performance, and security is also essential for many organizations, despite unexpected spikes in traffic and rising malicious attacks. Often these are use cases where customer-facing applications rely on APIs to coordinate large volumes of business-critical or sensitive transactions. Apigees comprehensive controls for monitoring, protecting, and analyzing API traffic help organizations maintain customer trust and consistent performance.

Finally, many organizations are leveraging public APIs as a channel to create new revenue streams or collaborate with external partners. Often these use cases focus on maximizing the value of digital assets by packaging them into API products and monetizing their adoption. For such use cases, Apigees’ multiple developer portal services, API productization, and monetization capabilities greatly streamline this process.

What is the reason why customers love us?

API Products – Features that make it easy to productize APIs (such as developer portals) lead to new revenue streams and opportunities

Security and Governance – Automated analytics, monitoring, and governance help establish consistent standards without slowing innovation

Battle-tested – Apigee is Google Cloud’s leading API management platform. Google (Apigee) Recognized as a Leader for the Sixth Consecutive Time in the 2021 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Full Life Cycle API Management1

Flexibility – Apigee can manage homegrown or third-party APIs, REST or GraphQL, on-premises, Google Cloud, or hybrid deployments.

API gateway

API Gateway is a fully managed service that enables developers to create, secure, and monitor APIs for services built on Google Cloud. Designed for serverless workloads, API Gateway makes it easy to manage APIs for Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, and App Engine. API Gateway includes security features such as authentication, key validation, monitoring, logging, and tracing. Consumption-based pricing also makes it easy to manage costs with API Gateway.

When is it best?

API Gateway is ideal for cloud-native use cases where the target backend is generally limited to services deployed on Google Cloud and the developer audience consuming your APIs does not require a developer portal. Often these are for very specific API use cases for packaging serverless applications: Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, App Engine. This is especially useful for digital native organizations, small businesses, or large organizations building new applications or testing proofs of concept. If you’re looking to get started with API-first-driven development and building serverless backends, using API Gateway is a great way to get started.

What is the reason why customers love us?

Simply grab the OAS v2 spec, import it and generate

A seamless API gateway for serverless apps on Google Cloud

very cheap to start

cloud endpoint

Cloud Endpoints is a gateway that enables developers to configure, deploy, and manage ESPv2 proxies. Cloud Endpoints includes basic features such as user authentication, basic cloud logging and monitoring, and API keys for validating API calls, but the customer controls all the details of her API operations. need to do it. Cloud Endpoints costs can be managed on a pay-as-you-go basis.

When is it best?

Cloud Endpoints is most useful, especially if you want to host your gateway in your own runtime with private networking, but want the same kind of control plane functionality (analytics and authorization enforcement) as API Gateway.

The most common use case for cloud endpoints today is when developers use gRPC services that want to host the gateway locally in their project. This is useful for running and testing cloud his endpoints on his local his machine during development.

So what should you choose?

First of all, if you’re already using one of these products and it meets your needs, keep doing what you’re doing now. If not, use the decision tree below to consider key elements of your decision-making process.

