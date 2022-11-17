Google Maps AR Live View Now Shows Shops, Coffee, and ATMs





Just in time for the new holiday season, when more in-person shopping is happening than we’re used to these days, Google is pushing an update to its Maps app that lets you use AR to explore stores and amenities that happen to be in your home. .Gaze. It’s part of the Live View feature, which used to focus mainly on overlaying directions onto the surrounding video feed, but the only caveat is now that it’s in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Limited to San Francisco and Tokyo. I don’t live in any of these cities, so I can’t try this feature and get pretty screenshots.

Fortunately, the new AR-enabled bits will begin rolling out next week and will be available to iOS and Android users. If you live in one of those areas, you can point your phone to his Google Maps to find his ATMs and coffee shops, or use it to identify new shopping locations. This feature works similarly to the existing walking and transit directions in live AR. I’m a big fan of that particular feature. Helped me find subway stations in cities I didn’t live in. In front of you while we figure out how to use this feature.

A few months ago, Google teased new AR features as part of the launch of its Neighborhood Vibrations Check feature. This allows you to preview the area and its surroundings before you land on foot Google explains that the atmosphere comes from a combination of artificial intelligence and user reviews. group.

The Google Maps feature rollout also includes new options for wheelchair-accessible locations to help you find restaurants and shops that offer law-compliant ramps, parking, seating and restrooms. And electric vehicle drivers can now explore nearby charging stations while planning turn-by-turn routes. Both will be available globally as they roll out next week. I have to go to downtown San Francisco soon so I can try everything and report back.

