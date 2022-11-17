As the adoption of AI increases, Dell sees innovation opportunities in the “humanization” of technology.





Artificial intelligence will dominate the next wave of computing, enabling computers and machines to make deliberate decisions and perform more complex tasks.

Dell Technologies Inc. is committed to bringing anthropomorphic nature to everyday human-AI interactions. This is to keep up with the projected increase in AI usage.

“More interestingly, from a business perspective, the projection is that over the next five years, about 90% of our customers will be using some form of AI application. , because only about 15% of them do that.So we’re early.It’s amazing when you’re talking about growth and opportunity.”

Booker spoke with theCUBE industry analysts David Nicholson and Savannah Peterson at SC22 during an exclusive broadcast on SiliconANGLE Media’s live streaming studio, theCUBE. They discussed the role of supercomputing in shaping the near future of AI. (*disclosed below)

Core versatility and consumer choice

As society moves toward a situation where AI interactions are nearly indistinguishable from real human interactions, Dell’s role in that breakthrough is hardware. But instead of displacing jobs and making workers obsolete, Booker says AI is “optimizing for faster results.”

Another characteristic of AI is that it is multidimensional and branches into machine learning and deep learning. Booker added that Dell recognizes the diversity of the company’s accomplishments and has curated the recently announced hardware to match.

“We want to have diversity in our product offerings and really see where our customers are when it comes to implementations and AI workloads,” she said.

With the new generation XE product portfolio, Dell balances computing power and versatility with an injection of current generation Nvidia processors. According to Booker, this is the first time the two companies have co-developed his eight products.

“But we’ve taken note that this technology is very emerging not just from a price and other impact point of view, but also from a thermal standpoint,” she said. “We also wanted to bake that choice into the next generation of products as we entered the space.”

Here is the full video interview that is part of SiliconANGLEs and theCUBEs coverage of the SC22 event.

